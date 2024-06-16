Electricity companies in Ghana have announced a 21-day power outage in the country due to gas supply shortages

In a statement issued on June 13 June 13, 2024, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disclosed that gas supply shortages from Nigeria are to blame and that power disruptions will occur for 21 days.

Electricity firms explain the reason for power cut

“The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) wish to inform the public that due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria since yesterday, Wednesday, June 12June 12 2024 some areas across the country have experienced an interruption in power supply,” GRIDCO and ECG said.

“The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO), in a statement, has explained that the reduction in gas supply was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three (3) weeks.

“The maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management throughout the work.”

GRDCO and ECG assured Ghanaians that they are working with other stakeholders in the power sector to use available resources to ensure minimal impact of the supply shortages on consumers.

Three African countries affected by gas challenges

According to reports, the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) announced a reduction in the volume of gas available for transport due to the maintenance shutdown of a facility in Nigeria, which affected the supply of consumers in Togo, Benin, and Ghana.

The company disclosed that one of the producers of the natural gas it transports from Nigeria has shut down its facility for three weeks of maintenance, which will reduce gas availability for consumers.

WAPCo operates the 678-kilometre gas pipeline that delivers natural gas from Nigeria to Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

TheCable reports that the gas pipeline begins on land at the Itoki terminal in Nigeria, travels through various points, including Lagos, and then goes underwater to Ghana, Benin, and Togo.

Ghana has the most improved electricity in Nigeria

Reports say that Ghana has achieved 80% electricity access, being the only West African country with the most improved electricity supply.

Experts believe that the shutdown will affect businesses and households nationwide.

Nigeria is the leading supplier of electricity to about three West African neighbors, including Togo, Benin, and Niger.

The Nigerian government recently restored electricity supply to Niger after cutting off power due to a military coup in the country.

The country also reportedly owes Nigeria about N4 billion in electricity costs.

FG gives orders to reduce electricity supply to 3 African countries

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is set to enhance power supply to domestic consumers following its orders directing the System Operator (SO) to cap supplies to international customers by 6 percent of domestic supplies.

The affected countries include Togo, Benin Republic and the Niger Republic.

The development comes amid a high level of indebtedness and non-remittance of electricity bills supplied to the countries over the years.

