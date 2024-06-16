Two men, Ugwu Chijioke and Ibrahim Adekunle, have been sentenced to a cumulative 46 years in prison for impersonating EFCC operatives

Lagos state-Ugwu Chijioke and Ibrahim Adekunle have been sentenced to a cumulative 46-year prison term for posing as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and carrying out a fraudulent court order.

The duo was arrested in May 2021 at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the EFCC.

Fake EFCC operatives convicted

Source: Twitter

The EFCC who made this disclosure on Sunday, June 16, on its social media X handle, said they were caught in the act of conducting an illegal operation at the time of their arrest.

Items recovered included fake EFCC identity cards, jackets, and a court order purportedly from Mushin Magistrate Court.

Charges and court proceedings

Subsequently, they were charged by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on October 12, 2021, with offences including impersonation, attempted property fraud, possession of forged documents, and unauthorized use of the EFCC uniform.

The suspects appeared before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, where they pleaded guilty to the charges, as reported by The Punch.

Guilty plea and prosecution

After pleading guilty, the prosecution, represented by Abdulhamid Tukur, presented the case's facts, establishing their culpability.

As a result, Tukur urged the court to find them guilty and impose appropriate penalties.

Justice Abike-Fadipe subsequently pronounced them guilty on all charges.

Each received a seven-year sentence for counts one to three, one year for count four, and eight months for count five, all to be served concurrently.

