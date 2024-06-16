Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, and his former wife, Anita Okoye, gained the admiration of many recently

The mother of three on her social media sweetly celebrated the Psquare singer on Father's Day with a lovely video of him and their children

Rudeboy, who married his new wife Ivy Ifeoma a few days ago, reacted to the post made by Anita, spurring reactions online

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Redeboy, has received accolades from netizens for honouring the Afrobeats star on Father's Day.

The mother of three rushed to Instagram to post a video of him and their first son performing press-ups.

Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye trended on Father’s Day amid his remarriage. Credit: @anita_okoye, @iamkingrudy

She kept her caption sweet and straightforward, wishing the dad a happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day," she wrote.

Paul also reposted her Father's Day wishes on his Instagram story, which drew praise from many, who applauded the former couple for remaining cordial and amicable.

Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

naturalboifilmz:

"This guy dey run polygamy lokwey."

silvaboymusic:

"Rich and well mannered people wish themselves well even after breakups, but you see all these Sapabiemesi na them Dey give person headache for here."

ego_oyiiboo:

"You can tell he's a good Dad."

eziunoramaka:

"He can be a good father but not a good husband to her..... I love the fact that she still gives him his flowers, she could be a good husband to another."

ocfreeman:

"The best award-winning divorce."

rosythrone:

"An unproblematic lady and a good dad. I love how mature they are."

kelvin_kertz:

"Thanks for showing that couples can dissolve a marriage and still be cool."

dante_egwu:

"Somehow she miss him. Trust hurt. No perfect man out there so far the man is not beating you I see no reason for leaving him because of mistakes."

Paul Okoye appreciates ex-wife Anita on Mother's Day

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer responded to his heartfelt Mother's Day message to her.

The couple, whose divorce procedure was concluded in 2022, have always prioritised their children and kept things cordial between them.

On the last Mother's Day celebration, observed on May 12, Paul publicly honoured the mother of his three children.

