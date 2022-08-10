Who is Jerome Jesse Berry? All you need to know about Halle Berry’s father

Jerome Jesse Berry is the late father of Hollywood's Academy Award-winning star Halle Berry. He became famous because of his daughter. However, the US Air Force veteran became estranged from the family when Halle was just four years old.

Halle poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Who is Halle Berry's biological father? Her biological dad is Jerome Jesse Berry. Unfortunately, he did not establish a deep father-daughter tie with Halle while growing up.

Profile summary

Full name Jerome Jesse Berry Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1934 Age 68 years (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Robert Kester Berry Mother Cora Lee Berry Kids 3 Marital status Divorced (at the time of death) Occupation Air force veteran, former hospital attendant, bus driver

Jerome Jesse Berry's biography

Where is Jerome Jesse from? He was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to Robert Kester Berry and Cora Lee Berry. He is an American National of the African American ethnicity. He spent his childhood in his hometown and was raised as a Christian.

How old is Jerome Jesse Berry?

Jerome was born on 7 August 1934. At the time of death, he was 67 years old. He succumbed to Parkinson’s disease.

Career

Halle's father served in the Air Force. Later, he began working as a bus driver for Bluebird Travel Lines, where he remained for a while. Additionally, he briefly worked as a porter at a psychiatric institution in Cleveland.

Who was Jerome Berry’s wife?

Halle's father was married twice, and Judith Ann Hawkins was his first wife. When they first met, they were both employed at a psychiatric institution in Cleveland. Judith worked as a nurse at the hospital at the time.

They became friends and took things to the next level. Judith and Jerome got married and had their first daughter, Heidi Berry-Henderson, in October 1964. Halle Berry, their second child, was born in August 1966.

According to her IMDb profile, Halle is an American actress who has appeared in more than 60 films and TV series.

Halle has two children, Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez, from her past relationship. Halle Berry's kids' fathers are Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez.

Just like any other couple, Jerome and Judith experienced the highs and lows of marriage. Later in 1970, the pair decided to call it quits on their union.

According to Halle, her parents separated mainly because her father was abusive. During an interview with Daily Mail, she stated that:

I saw my mother battered and could not do anything to stop it. My father was tyrannical, lashing out at her for no reason. I felt the effects that had on our family - I’ve experienced what these women have gone through.

Halle Berry and Mom Judith during Ebony 2007 Pre-Oscar Celebration at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Jerome's children moved in with their mother when he and his wife got divorced. Halle recalls him as an absent dad.

Does Halle Berry have a relationship with her father?

For a long time, Halle and her father didn't speak. He left her mother when she was four years old. Halle subsequently forgave his father for not raising her despite the fact that he was an abusive man.

In honour of her father, Halle shared a photo of him on her Instagram page on Fathers Day in 2019. There are no more Jerome Jesse Berry's pictures on the internet.

How did Jerome Jesse Berry die?

Jerome passed away in January 2003 at Euclid General Hospital in Euclid, Ohio. Jerome Jesse Berry's cause of death was a result of Parkinson’s disease.

Jerome Jesse Berry’s obituary reads that he died at the age of 68 years. He was laid to rest in Cleveland Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Quick facts about Jerome Jesse Berry

Who is Jerome Jesse Berry? He is Halle's biological father. Is Jerome Jesse Berry married? He was married to Judith Hawkins and Edwina Taylor. He divorced all of them. How did Jerome Jesse Berry die? He died in January 2003 of Parkinson's disease. How old is Jerome Jesse Berry? Jerome was 68 years old when he died in 2003. Did Jerome Jesse Berry raise his daughter Halle? No. He was absent from Halle’s life since childhood. How many kids did Jerome Jesse Berry have? He had three kids; Halle, Heidi and Renee. Is Chuck Berry Halle Berry's father? Halle is not related to Chuck Berry. They only share a surname. Her biological father is Jerome Jesse Berry.

Jerome Jesse Berry was estranged from his family for years. He did not take part in raising Halle and her sister Heidi. Halle, at one point, wondered if her father was even alive. They, however, reconciled before he passed on in 2003.

