Donald Trump administration issued fresh Nigeria travel advisory, warning Americans to avoid several high-risk states

US Department of State said no change in threat level as embassy staff were withdrawn over security concerns

Authorities listed multiple states across northern and southern Nigeria under ‘do not travel’ over terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime risks

The administration of Donald Trump has released an updated travel advisory on Nigeria, warning American citizens to avoid several states.

The warning is coming following heightened security concerns, even as officials stress that the overall threat level remains unchanged.

Trump's Govt Releases Fresh Security Alert in Nigeria, "Avoid These 4 States Now"

Source: Getty Images

In the latest update, authorities added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of locations Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing persistent risks linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime.

According to the US Department of State,

“There were no changes to the Travel Advisory Level or risk indicators. Advisory summary was updated to reflect changes to U.S. embassy operations.”

The update follows a decision on April 8, 2026, authorising the departure of non-emergency U.S. government staff and their families from the US Embassy in Abuja due to what officials described as a deteriorating security environment.

Areas placed under ‘do not travel’ category

The advisory identifies multiple regions across Nigeria where Americans are warned against travelling under any circumstances.

States affected include Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, and parts of Adamawa due to terrorism and kidnapping threats. Others such as Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, and Gombe are flagged over unrest and criminal activity.

In the southern region, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers (excluding Port Harcourt) were also listed due to widespread crime and instability.

Crime and kidnapping remain major risks

Officials warned that violent crime remains prevalent across the country, noting that “violent crime is common throughout Nigeria,” including armed robbery, assault, carjacking, and kidnapping.

The advisory further states: “Kidnappings for ransom happen often,” adding that foreigners, particularly Americans, are frequently targeted due to perceptions of wealth.

US: Terror Threats Persist Across Public Spaces

The U.S. government also raised concerns over ongoing terrorist threats, warning that attacks could occur without warning in crowded public places.

Potential targets listed include shopping centres, markets, hotels, places of worship, schools, and transport hubs.

“Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria,” the advisory stated, highlighting collaboration between extremist groups and local criminal networks.

Civil Unrest And Regional Violence Highlighted

The report pointed to persistent unrest in parts of southern Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta and South-East, where armed gangs and violent protests have remained a concern.

It also noted recurring clashes between farming and herding communities in rural areas, contributing to instability in several regions.

Source: Legit.ng