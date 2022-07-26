BBNaija Dotun’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo, famous as Dotun, is a Nigerian medical physiologist, model, and personal trainer. He is one of the 24 contestants competing in the 2022 Big Brother Naija season 7, christened Level Up.

Photo: @dotunoloniyo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dotun had previously auditioned for Big Brother Naija three times unsuccessfully. Eventually, he succeeded the fourth time. The Nigerian celebrity is also recognised as the winner of Mr Tourism Nigeria in 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo Nickname Dotun Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 1996 Zodiac sign Cancer Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary College University of Ibadan Profession Medical physiologist, personal trainer, model

Dotun’s biography

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant was born Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo in Ilawe, Ekiti State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national raised in a Christian family.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He attended Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary (BMJS) for his high school education and later joined the University of Ibadan, graduating in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Medical Physiology.

How old is Dotun from BBNaija?

The Nigerian personal trainer is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 June 1996. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Dotun do for a living?

He is a medical physiologist, model, and personal trainer. Currently, he works at a hospital in Nigeria and pursues modelling and fitness training as his part-time jobs. The renowned celebrity occasionally shares his modelling shots and fitness videos on social media.

Dotun was crowned Mr Tourism Nigeria in 2018, a few weeks after graduating from university. He is also an aspiring actor.

Dotun’s social media presence

The Nigerian model is an active user of various social media platforms. He is fond of sharing pictures and videos about his lifestyle, modelling activities, and fitness routines. Here are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Dotun from BBNaija

What is Dotun from BBNaija’s real name? His real name is Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo. What is Dotun’s age? He is 26 years old as of 2022. What is Dotun’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Cancer. What is Dotun from BBNaija’s state of origin? The famous personality hails from Ekiti State, Nigeria. However, he currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Dotun’s profession? He is a medical physiologist, model, and personal trainer. Who is Dotun from BBNaija dating? He is not dating anyone and has been single for three years as of this writing. Is Dotun a graduate? Yes, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Medical Physiology from the University of Ibadan in 2018.

Dotun is one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates. The contestant is a professional medical physiologist, model, and fitness enthusiast.

READ ALSO: Paco Zazueta’s biography: who is Melissa Barrera’s husband?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Paco Zazueta’s biography. He is a prominent Mexican singer and entrepreneur, also known as the husband of the famous Mexican actress Melissa Barrera.

Paco is best recognised for songs such as Yate Perdi La Fe and Solo Con Verte. In addition, he appeared in the reality TV show La Academia. Besides entertainment, he helps his father run an online meat business called Carnes Zazueta. He has been married to Mexican actress Melissa Barrera since 2 February 2019.

Source: Legit.ng