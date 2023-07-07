Veteran Nigerian Fuji artist Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, is in an upbeat mood as he celebrates his recently appointed by the Awujale of Ijebu with a new music

Kwam 1 was appointed by Oba Sikiru Adetona, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, as the Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu

The title used to be held by Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), who passed away a month ago

Veteran Nigerian singer and prolific Fuji artist Dr Ayinde Wasiu Marshal (Kwam1) celebrates his latest recent appointment with a new track title, Ijebu.

The new song by K1 was released to celebrate his new chieftaincy title by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Veteran Fuji maestro Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal Kwam 1 celebrates his chieftaincy title as Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu with a new single. Photo credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Kwam1 was appointed recently as the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu after his predecessor, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of Nigerian bank FCMB, passed away weeks before the Ojude Oba Day.

Otunba Subomi Balogun has held Kwam1's title for nearly two decades.

The Fuji practitioner in his new song, described the feat as one he holds in very high esteem and won't treat lightly.

Dr Wasiu's title was officially coronated during the Ojude Day Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode, two days after Eid-el-Kabir. This was on Friday, June 30th.

Listen to the intro of the new track by K1 de Ultimate below:

See how fans have reacted to the achievement and new song

@adebayo.ibrahim_attention:

"Olori Omoba Gbogbo Akile Ijebu Land."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Awa Omo Ijebu Ode n ki wen o."

@aloma_dmw:

"Epe alaro."

@jenrola_xo_:

"The best of them all no one man can."

@oluniyiadesola:

"Honestly you need to prophesy good things into your life. K1 prophesied into his life while praising late Olubadan. 3decades after, he has two big royal titles and more to come. Oluniyi Adesola, you will be Great (Ori e di Ori Apesin) and shall be a blessing to generations."

@kenny_damola:

"I Am Happy That I Am from IJEBU married to IJEBU Man and Happy to Have IJEBU child Has Well."

@por_ceee:

"Omo fidipotemole n ki wen ooo."

@bukunmiofbrandme:

"Perfect Job, great composition @olawaleadekoya I will love you forever."

@swagboyy_official1:

"Ijebu omo ago iwoye eweso."

