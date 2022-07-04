Adrian Blake Enscoe’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner

Adrian Blake Enscoe is a professional actor and musician from the United States. He is popularly recognized for his role as Austin Dickinson in the television series Dickinson. He has also starred in other films such as Groove, Red Dead Redemption II and Seeds.

Adrian Blake is a member of a three-lead singer musical band called Bandits on the Run. His other band members are Sydney Torin Shepherd and Regina Strayhorn.

Profile summary

Full name Adrian Blake Enscoe Gender Male Date of birth 29 January 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Earlville, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Christoper Enscoe Mother Cindy Carter Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Sydney Torin Shepherd High School Sherburne-Earlville High School University Carnegie Mellon University Profession Actor, musician Net worth $250,000-$350,000 Instagram @adrian.blake.enscoe

Adrian Blake Enscoe's bio

The American actor was born in Earlville, New York, United States. His parents are Christopher Enscoe and Cindy Carter. He was raised alongside his sister Zoe Enscoe. Adrian is an American national of white ethnicity.

Regarding her education, he attended Sherburne-Earlville High School. He later joined Carnegie Mellon University.

How old is Adrian Blake Enscoe?

Adrian Blake Enscoe's age is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 29 January 1990. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Adrian Blake Enscoe from Dickinson started his acting career in 2010 when he got his first role in a short film titled Death to Romance. In 2013, he appeared in Orange Is the New Black as Trey and in Simon as Simon.

The American actor came into the spotlight when he appeared in the television series Dickinson as Austin Dickinson. According to IMDb, he has 16 credits to his name.

Below is a list of Adrian Blake Enscoe's movies and TV shows:

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2019-2021 Dickinson Austin Dickinson 2020 Killian & the Comeback Kids Roy Dodger 2020 Love in the Underground: Side A Bandit 2020 Love in the Underground: Side B Bandit 2018 Red Dead Redemption II Jamie Gillis ( voice, as Adrian Blake Esco) 2018/1 Seeds Drew 2017 Groove Fan 2 2017/1 Hello Again Pop Crooner 2017 We Don't Belong Here Dan 2016 Place Stamp Here 2015 The Right Thing to Say on Every Dubious Occasion Rudolf Valentine 2014 Jamie Marks is Dead Larry 2014 Girls Tolliver 2013 Orange Is the New Black Trey 2013/1 Simon Simon (as Adrian Blake Enscoe) 2010 Death to Romance Boyfriend #3/Guitarist

The American actor is also a musician. He is a member of the musical band Bandits on the Run. In 2022, he appeared in the musical Swept Away as a cast member. He has released several singles, such as:

Blue Heaven

What to Do

Funky Ghost

Heart of Silence.

What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's net worth?

According to Celebs Revealed, his alleged net worth ranges between $250,000 and $350,000. This value, however, is not verified. He primarily earns his wealth from acting and music band performances.

Who is Adrian Blake Enscoe's partner?

The actor is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Torin Shepherd, his fellow band member. The two have been dating since 2013. He proposed to her on 8 October 2021.

What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's height?

The American musician is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall and weighs around 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Adrian Blake Enscoe

How old is Adrian Blake Enscoe? He is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's date of birth? The actor was born on 29 January 1990. How tall is Adrian Enscoe? He is 5 feet 10 inches tall. What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's band? He is a member of the music band Bandits on the Run. When is Adrian Blake Enscoe's birthday? Adrian celebrates his birthday on 29 January every year. Who is Adrian Blake Enscoe's partner? He is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Torin Shepherd, a fellow band member. The two have been dating since 2013. What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's Instagram page? He has an Instagram account, @adrian.blake.enscoe, with over 47 thousand followers.

Adrian Blake Enscoe is an American actor and musician who rose to stardom following his appearance in the TV series Dickinson. He is part of the musical band, Bandits on the Run. He is also known for casting as Little Brother in the musical Swept Away, music by the Avvet Brothers.

