Adrian Blake Enscoe’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner
Сelebrity biographies

by  Isaac Wangethi

Adrian Blake Enscoe is a professional actor and musician from the United States. He is popularly recognized for his role as Austin Dickinson in the television series Dickinson. He has also starred in other films such as Groove, Red Dead Redemption II and Seeds.

Adrian Blake Enscoe
Photo: @adrian.blake.enscoe on Instagram (modified by author)
Adrian Blake is a member of a three-lead singer musical band called Bandits on the Run. His other band members are Sydney Torin Shepherd and Regina Strayhorn.

Profile summary

Full nameAdrian Blake Enscoe
GenderMale
Date of birth 29 January 1990
Age32 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthEarlville, New York, United States
Current residenceNew York, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet 5'10"
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds150
Weight in kilograms68
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
FatherChristoper Enscoe
MotherCindy Carter
Siblings1
Relationship statusEngaged
FiancéeSydney Torin Shepherd
High SchoolSherburne-Earlville High School
UniversityCarnegie Mellon University
ProfessionActor, musician
Net worth$250,000-$350,000
Instagram@adrian.blake.enscoe

Adrian Blake Enscoe's bio

The American actor was born in Earlville, New York, United States. His parents are Christopher Enscoe and Cindy Carter. He was raised alongside his sister Zoe Enscoe. Adrian is an American national of white ethnicity.

Regarding her education, he attended Sherburne-Earlville High School. He later joined Carnegie Mellon University.

How old is Adrian Blake Enscoe?

Adrian Blake Enscoe's age is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 29 January 1990. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Adrian Blake Enscoe from Dickinson started his acting career in 2010 when he got his first role in a short film titled Death to Romance. In 2013, he appeared in Orange Is the New Black as Trey and in Simon as Simon.

The American actor came into the spotlight when he appeared in the television series Dickinson as Austin Dickinson. According to IMDb, he has 16 credits to his name.

Below is a list of Adrian Blake Enscoe's movies and TV shows:

YearMovies/TV showsRole
2019-2021DickinsonAustin Dickinson
2020Killian & the Comeback KidsRoy Dodger
2020Love in the Underground: Side ABandit
2020Love in the Underground: Side BBandit
2018Red Dead Redemption IIJamie Gillis ( voice, as Adrian Blake Esco)
2018/1SeedsDrew
2017GrooveFan 2
2017/1Hello AgainPop Crooner
2017We Don't Belong HereDan
2016Place Stamp Here
2015The Right Thing to Say on Every Dubious OccasionRudolf Valentine
2014Jamie Marks is DeadLarry
2014GirlsTolliver
2013Orange Is the New BlackTrey
2013/1SimonSimon (as Adrian Blake Enscoe)
2010Death to RomanceBoyfriend #3/Guitarist

The American actor is also a musician. He is a member of the musical band Bandits on the Run. In 2022, he appeared in the musical Swept Away as a cast member. He has released several singles, such as:

  • Blue Heaven
  • What to Do
  • Funky Ghost
  • Heart of Silence.

What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's net worth?

According to Celebs Revealed, his alleged net worth ranges between $250,000 and $350,000. This value, however, is not verified. He primarily earns his wealth from acting and music band performances.

Who is Adrian Blake Enscoe's partner?

The actor is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Torin Shepherd, his fellow band member. The two have been dating since 2013. He proposed to her on 8 October 2021.

What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's height?

The American musician is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall and weighs around 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Adrian Blake Enscoe

  1. How old is Adrian Blake Enscoe? He is 32 years old as of 2022.
  2. What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's date of birth? The actor was born on 29 January 1990.
  3. How tall is Adrian Enscoe? He is 5 feet 10 inches tall.
  4. What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's band? He is a member of the music band Bandits on the Run.
  5. When is Adrian Blake Enscoe's birthday? Adrian celebrates his birthday on 29 January every year.
  6. Who is Adrian Blake Enscoe's partner? He is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Torin Shepherd, a fellow band member. The two have been dating since 2013.
  7. What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's Instagram page? He has an Instagram account, @adrian.blake.enscoe, with over 47 thousand followers.

Adrian Blake Enscoe is an American actor and musician who rose to stardom following his appearance in the TV series Dickinson. He is part of the musical band, Bandits on the Run. He is also known for casting as Little Brother in the musical Swept Away, music by the Avvet Brothers.

