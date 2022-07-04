Adrian Blake Enscoe’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner
Adrian Blake Enscoe is a professional actor and musician from the United States. He is popularly recognized for his role as Austin Dickinson in the television series Dickinson. He has also starred in other films such as Groove, Red Dead Redemption II and Seeds.
Adrian Blake is a member of a three-lead singer musical band called Bandits on the Run. His other band members are Sydney Torin Shepherd and Regina Strayhorn.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Adrian Blake Enscoe
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29 January 1990
|Age
|32 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Earlville, New York, United States
|Current residence
|New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|150
|Weight in kilograms
|68
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Christoper Enscoe
|Mother
|Cindy Carter
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Fiancée
|Sydney Torin Shepherd
|High School
|Sherburne-Earlville High School
|University
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Profession
|Actor, musician
|Net worth
|$250,000-$350,000
|@adrian.blake.enscoe
Adrian Blake Enscoe's bio
The American actor was born in Earlville, New York, United States. His parents are Christopher Enscoe and Cindy Carter. He was raised alongside his sister Zoe Enscoe. Adrian is an American national of white ethnicity.
Regarding her education, he attended Sherburne-Earlville High School. He later joined Carnegie Mellon University.
How old is Adrian Blake Enscoe?
Adrian Blake Enscoe's age is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 29 January 1990. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Career
Adrian Blake Enscoe from Dickinson started his acting career in 2010 when he got his first role in a short film titled Death to Romance. In 2013, he appeared in Orange Is the New Black as Trey and in Simon as Simon.
The American actor came into the spotlight when he appeared in the television series Dickinson as Austin Dickinson. According to IMDb, he has 16 credits to his name.
Below is a list of Adrian Blake Enscoe's movies and TV shows:
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|Role
|2019-2021
|Dickinson
|Austin Dickinson
|2020
|Killian & the Comeback Kids
|Roy Dodger
|2020
|Love in the Underground: Side A
|Bandit
|2020
|Love in the Underground: Side B
|Bandit
|2018
|Red Dead Redemption II
|Jamie Gillis ( voice, as Adrian Blake Esco)
|2018/1
|Seeds
|Drew
|2017
|Groove
|Fan 2
|2017/1
|Hello Again
|Pop Crooner
|2017
|We Don't Belong Here
|Dan
|2016
|Place Stamp Here
|2015
|The Right Thing to Say on Every Dubious Occasion
|Rudolf Valentine
|2014
|Jamie Marks is Dead
|Larry
|2014
|Girls
|Tolliver
|2013
|Orange Is the New Black
|Trey
|2013/1
|Simon
|Simon (as Adrian Blake Enscoe)
|2010
|Death to Romance
|Boyfriend #3/Guitarist
The American actor is also a musician. He is a member of the musical band Bandits on the Run. In 2022, he appeared in the musical Swept Away as a cast member. He has released several singles, such as:
- Blue Heaven
- What to Do
- Funky Ghost
- Heart of Silence.
What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's net worth?
According to Celebs Revealed, his alleged net worth ranges between $250,000 and $350,000. This value, however, is not verified. He primarily earns his wealth from acting and music band performances.
Who is Adrian Blake Enscoe's partner?
The actor is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Torin Shepherd, his fellow band member. The two have been dating since 2013. He proposed to her on 8 October 2021.
What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's height?
The American musician is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall and weighs around 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.
Fast facts about Adrian Blake Enscoe
- How old is Adrian Blake Enscoe? He is 32 years old as of 2022.
- What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's date of birth? The actor was born on 29 January 1990.
- How tall is Adrian Enscoe? He is 5 feet 10 inches tall.
- What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's band? He is a member of the music band Bandits on the Run.
- When is Adrian Blake Enscoe's birthday? Adrian celebrates his birthday on 29 January every year.
- Who is Adrian Blake Enscoe's partner? He is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Torin Shepherd, a fellow band member. The two have been dating since 2013.
- What is Adrian Blake Enscoe's Instagram page? He has an Instagram account, @adrian.blake.enscoe, with over 47 thousand followers.
Adrian Blake Enscoe is an American actor and musician who rose to stardom following his appearance in the TV series Dickinson. He is part of the musical band, Bandits on the Run. He is also known for casting as Little Brother in the musical Swept Away, music by the Avvet Brothers.
