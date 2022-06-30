Mckayla Adkins’ biography: age, kids, net worth, life after Unexpected

Who is Mckayla Adkins? She is a YouTuber and young mom vlogger famously recognized for sharing stories about her teenage pregnancy journey and motherhood on her YouTube channel. She is also known for appearing in the television show Unexpected.

Photo: @mckayladkins on Instagram (modified author)

Source: UGC

Mckayla Adkins is a well-known personality who rose to stardom because of her YouTube channel created in 2015. Apart from YouTube, she is also active on Instagram, where she mainly shares photos of herself.

Profile summary

Full name Mckayla Adkins Gender Female Date of birth 28 June 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 103 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Mother Shannon Adkins Father Justin Adkins Siblings 3 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Ethan Tenney Children 3 Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @mckayladkins

Mckayla Adkins’ biography

The famous YouTuber was born in the United States to Shannon and Justin Adkins. Unfortunately, her father died in 2005 when she was five. After the death of her dad, her mother got addicted to dr*gs and as a result, she was raised by her grandparents.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She grew up together with her younger brother named, Dylan. She also has two step-siblings from her mother's second marriage.

What is Mckayla Adkins' age?

The social media influencer is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 28 June 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Photo: @mckayladkins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mckayla came into the limelight as a result of her YouTube channel. She started her channel on 9 January 2015. Her stories regarding her teenage pregnancy journey have immensely led to her prominence as a teenage mother and content creator. At the time of writing, she has 275 thousand subscribers on her channel.

She also has an Instagram account where she has 322 thousand followers. She uses the platform to share her photos and short videos. Additionally, she was cast in the television series Unexpected, which premiered in 2017. However, she only appeared in the second and third seasons but never showed up for the fourth season.

What is Mckayla Adkins' net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million. This information, however, is not official. She earns her income mainly from her social media career.

Who is Mckayla Adkins engaged to?

The famous YouTuber is engaged to Ethan Tenney. Ethan proposed to her in April 2021. The duo welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. She was previously engaged to Caelan Morrison. Mckayla and Caelan both appeared on the TV show Unexpected.

How many kids does Mckayla Adkins from Unexpected have?

Mckayla from Unexpected is a mother of three. She has a son with her current boyfriend, Ethan Tenney. She also has two children, a son and a daughter, from her previous relationship with Caelan Morrison.

Her first son Timothy Allen Morrison was born on 6 July 2017, while her daughter Gracelynn was born in January 2019. Information about Mckayla Adkins' pregnancy is unavailable since she has recently given birth to her third child.

Does Mckayla Adkins have custody of their kids?

Photo: @mckayladkins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There was an intense drama between Caelan and McKayla over the custody of their two children. Caelan was demanding visitation rights. However, Mckayla did not give in to his demands, prompting Caelan to take the matter to the court. Fortunately, the courts awarded him weekend custody.

What is Mckayla Adkins' height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 103 pounds (47kilograms). She also has brown eyes and blonde hair.

FAQs

Who is Mckayla Adkins? She is an American YouTube and social media influencer. What is Mckayla Adkin’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2022. Who are Mckayla Adkins' kids? She has three children Timothy, Gracelynn and a son whose name has not been disclosed. Who is Mckayla Adkins engaged to? She is currently engaged to a guy named Ethan Tenney. What is Mckayla from the Unexpected doing now? Currently, she is focusing on raising her three children. She gave birth to her third child in May 2022. Where does Mckayla Adkins live? She reportedly lives in the United States.

Mckayla Adkins is an American YouTube and young mom. Her content has earned her a considerable following, especially on Instagram. She came into the limelight due to her stories about her teenage pregnancy journey on social media.

READ ALSO: Zion Kuwonu’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, PrettyMuch

Legit.ng recently published Zion Kuwonu’s biography. He is a young singer and social media influencer from Canada. Zion rose to prominence for being a member of the boy band PrettyMuch. Interestingly, he is the only non-American member of the band.

The Canadian singer started his career in 2015 by uploading song covers and dance videos on his Instagram account. He has since helped create several songs, including Rock Witchu, Temporary Heart, Parking Spot and many more.

Source: Legit.ng