Hasbulla’s biography: age, height, brother, net worth, condition

Who is Hasbulla? He is a blogger, TikTok star, and social media influencer from Russia. He rose to fame after posting a spoof video mimicking the former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Magomedov had the passion of becoming an MMA fighter from a tender age, but he was limited from pursuing MMA, professionally, due to his medical condition.

Profile summary

Real name Hasbulla Magomedov Nickname Mini Khabib Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 2003 Hasbulla's age 18 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia Current residence Makhachkala-Dagestan, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 3' 4" Height in centimetres 102 Weight in pounds 40 Weight in kilograms 18 Hair colour Golden blonde Eye colour Brown Father Abdulmanap Magomedov Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer Net worth $200,000

Hasbulla's biography

Where is Hasbulla from? The Instagram celebrity comes from Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. He was born Hasbulla Magomedov but is commonly known as Mini Khabib. He is the son of Abdulmanap Magomedov.

Hasbulla's age is 18 years old as of June 2022. He was born on 5 July 2003, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is presumed to be Hasbulla's brother due to his resemblance with him and his closeness as friends, though they are not related. The TikTok star is also said to resemble Khabib's father. He has a sister whose name is unknown.

Is Hasbulla Muslim?

Yes, the Instagram celebrity is a Muslim. In an interview, the TikTok star expressed his wish of becoming an Alim.

Why is Hasbulla famous?

The social media personality is famous for his MMA spoof videos and prank videos. He is also known for his videos challenging UFC celebrities into fights such as Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.

He came into the limelight after uploading a video mimicking the Russian mixed martial artist, Khabib Nurmagomedov on his TikTok account. The video went viral, and as a result, Khabib met Hasbulla. His friendship with Khabib has helped him gain huge followers on his social media accounts.

The TikTok star also gained popularity after the announcement of his MMA fight with the Tajik singer Abdu Rozik in May 2021. Abdu Rozik also suffers from the same condition as Hasbulla. Their confrontation during the pre-press meeting attracted a massive audience. Unfortunately, the match was termed unethical by the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association (RDAA), and it was cancelled.

Magomedoz has over 255k followers on his Instagram page, while his Twitter account has 451k followers. His TikTok account boasts over 162 thousand fans.

The Instagram sensation has recently started selling NFTs of himself through his other Instagram account. He released his first set on 14 April 2022.

What is Hasbulla's net worth?

According to Bio Overview, his net worth is estimated to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified. Most of his income comes from his online endeavours.

What is Hasbulla's condition?

The Russian internet sensation suffers from a genetic condition known as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). His disease is caused by a disorder that occurs when the pituitary gland in the brain does not produce enough growth hormones. As a result, it has led to his stunted growth and high-pitched voice.

Hasbulla's height

The TikTok celebrity is 3 feet 4 inches or 102 centimetres tall and weighs about 40 pounds or 18 kilograms. He has golden blonde hair and brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Hasbulla's father? His father is Abdulmanap Magomedov. How old is Hasbulla? He is 18 years old as of 2022. Is Hasbulla Ukrainian? No. The social media influencer is a Russian national. What is Hasbulla's last name? His last name is Magomedov. What is Hasbulla's disease? He suffers from a condition known as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). How is Hasbulla related to Khabib? The TikTokstar is not related to Khabib Nurmagomedov. They are just friends.

