Steph Pappas’ biography: age, height, family, boyfriend, net worth

Steph Pappas is an American YouTuber and social media influencer known for her self-titled YouTube channel. She has gained immense fame due to the mukbang videos she uploads.

Steph Pappas commands a massive following across various social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. She also endorses various products such as McDonald's, Dunkin and Bento Box.

Profile summary

Full name Stephanie Pappas Known as Steph Pappas Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth North Canton, Ohio, United States Current residence Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kris Father John Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Hoover High School Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Steph Pappas TikTok @stephpappas

Steph Pappas' biography

The American YouTuber was born in North Canton, a city in Stark County in the State of Ohio, USA. Steph Pappas' mom is Kris, while her father is John Pappas. Her father is also a YouTuber.

The social media celebrity was raised alongside her elder brother Nick. Steph Pappas' brother works as her manager. The YouTube star attended Hoover High School.

How old is Steph Pappas?

As of 2022, Steph Pappas' age is 22 years old. She was born on 14 July 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Steph used to co-run a YouTube channel, Ashley Steph, with her friend Ashley Rivera. The two were online friends for six years before meeting in 2014. In 2015, they decided to create a YouTube channel. They used to upload gaming-related videos, makeup videos and tutorials.

In 2016, they parted ways, and Steph created her self-titled YouTube channel on 2 March 2016. She initially used to upload beauty videos but later started posting mukbang videos, which earned her massive followers. She also posts vlogs, Q&A, cooking videos, and clothing hauls. Currently, the channel has over 1.39 million subscribers.

Apart from that, she has yet another channel which she created on 11 March 2022. The channel has over 47 thousand subscribers.

The YouTube star is on Instagram, where she posts her fashion and lifestyle photos. At the time of writing, the account has 243 thousand followers. She is also on TikTok, where she shares dance, food reviews, and cooking videos. She currently boasts 2 million followers and 80 million likes.

What is Steph Pappas' net worth?

According to Horwax, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this information is not official. She earns her income through her career as a YouTuber and brand endorsements such as McDonald's.

Who is Steph Pappas' boyfriend?

Is Steph Pappas single? The social media celebrity is currently single. She was previously in a relationship with Ross Smith, a YouTuber and social media influencer. Recently, Ross Smith and Steph Pappas broke up though the reason for their break-up is still unknown to the public.

Who is Steph Pappas' daughter?

The social media personality does not have any kids yet. She made several videos promoting the Bento Box brand while packing lunch for her imaginary daughter. In real life, she does not have a kid.

What is Steph Pappas' height?

The famous YouTuber is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-36 inches or 86-61-91 centimetres.

Fast facts about Steph Pappas

Who is Steph Pappas? She is a YouTuber star and social media influencer from the United States. When is Steph Pappas' birthday? The YouTuber celebrates her birthday on 14 July every year. Where does Steph Pappas live? She currently resides in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Who is Steph Pappas' dad? Her father is called John, he is also a YouTuber. Does Steph Pappas have a daughter? No. She did a promotional video packing lunch for her imaginary daughter while promoting the brand. As a result, many have presumed she is a mother. Are Steph Pappas and Ross together? The two recently broke up.

Steph Pappas is a famous YouTube star and social media personality known for sharing mukbang videos. She has a massive YouTube audience, thanks to her engaging food-related content on the platform.

