Mopi’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, 2hype

Who is the famous Mopi? CommonMopi is an American-based YouTube star renowned for his challenges and gaming related videos. One thing that makes him stand out among others is his ability to risk it all just to satisfy his target audience.

The YouTuber chilling under a tree. Photo: @commonmopi

Source: Instagram

Mopi is one social media sensation who has managed to amass a significant fan base on social media, thanks to his sports and hot-pepper related challenge videos. He is an ex-member of 2HYPE, one of the most popular YouTube groups in the USA.

Profile summary

Full name: Tyler Mopi

Tyler Mopi Nickname: CommonMopi

CommonMopi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 May 1999

6 May 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: YouTuber

YouTuber Net worth: $285,000

$285,000 Instagram: @commonmopi

@commonmopi YouTube: Mopi

Mopi's biography

Mopi's real name is Tyler Mopi. Where was the YouTube star born? He was born in the United States of America. He has not disclosed much about his family except he was raised alongside his brother, Preston.

What is Mopi's nationality?

The famous YouTuber is an American national of white ethnicity.

The social media influencer posing for a photo holding a plant. Photo: @commonmopi

Source: Instagram

What is Mopi's age?

He was born on 6 May 1999. Therefore, as of May 2022, he is 23 years old. His birth sign is Taurus.

Career

He came to the limelight through his friend's YouTube channel, where he was featured in several videos. It was only a matter of time before he created his YouTube channel in 2016.

Since creating his channel, he has uploaded numerous videos resulting in a huge fan base on the platform. Aside from that, he runs yet another channel, where he also uploads gaming and challenge related videos. Later on, he joined group 2HYPE, which consists of video game-playing YouTube superstars living in Yorba Linda, California.

Why did Mopi leave 2Hype?

Recently, fans took to social media after learning of the YouTuber's exit from 2HYPE news. Although the group claimed that he was taking some time away from the internet, the social media influencer later uploaded a video and cleared the rumours. So, what really happened to Mopi?

In the video, he said,

Before getting into things, I want to make a few things clear. The first few being that I turned down being in the 100Thieves deal, and I chose to leave 2HYPE. I'm not doing YouTube for the money or the clout. I don't like that word, but I have to use it. It's not fame, and it's just clout, internet clout.

Knowing all I do now about the group. I would not be able to have pride within myself and be happy knowing I'm staying with these guys knowing all that they have done, so, yeah, I'm leaving. I have no clue what I'm going to do, but I am not around those people.

The famous YouTuber posing for a photo while on a skateboard. Photo: @commonmopi

Source: Instagram

I got serious issues with four of the people in the six members of the group. I'm not counting Cash Nasty and Mitchell Moochie. I got respect for them, but the rest of them, no.

What is Mopi's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTube sensation is worth. However, according to Popular Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $285,000.

Does Mopi have a girlfriend?

The American social media sensation is currently single.

How tall is Mopi?

Mopi's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and hair.

Fast facts about Mopi

What is Mopi's real name? His real name is Tyler Mopi When was Mopi born? The YouTuber was born on 6 May 1999. Is Mopi in a relationship? No, the social media influencer is currently single. How old is Tyler Mopi? As of 2022, he is 23 years old. How much is Mopi worth? He has an estimated net worth of $285,000. Is Mopi still a member of 2HYPE? No, the YouTuber is no longer a member of the group.

Mopi is an American-based YouTube star who has become a sought-after personality thanks to his challenges and gaming-related content. The YouTuber often engages his audience with entertaining and informative content.

