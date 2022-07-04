Emily Faye Miller’s bio: life before and after Too Hot To Handle

Emily Faye Miller is a British model, television personality, and social media sensation. She came into the spotlight after appearing in Too Hot To Handle. She is also known for her modelling photos in b*kinis and other elegant outfits on Instagram, which have garnered her a vast following.

Emily Faye started her modelling career when she was in college. Her career as a model has made her famous on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Faye Miller Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1994 Age 28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Asian-British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-86 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Black (mostly dyed) Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Cam Holmes Profession Model, television personality, internet sensation Net worth $1 million - $2 million Instagram @emilyfayemiller TikTok @emilyfayemiller

Emily Faye Miller’s biography

She was born on 10 April 1994 in London, England, the United Kingdom. What is Emily Faye Miller's nationality? She is of British nationality.

She follows the Christianity religion.

What is Emily Faye Miller’s heritage?

The British social media sensation is of Asian heritage. She confirmed this on Twitter when she replied to a comment that accused her of ‘blackfishing' by saying she is Indian.

How old is Emily from Too Hot To Handle?

The British model is 28 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aries. When is Emily Faye Miller’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 10th of April each year.

What does Emily Miller do for a living?

Emily is a model, Instagram star, television personality and internet sensation. She has been passionate about modelling since her college days. Her career in modelling has made her famous; thus, she has landed opportunities to work with popular modelling agencies. Presently, she is modelling for the FOMO Models.

Emily from Too Hot To Handle has also modelled for Anthony Robert, Chained Saints, B*kini Deluxe Swimwear, Three Sixty London and Prisca Tozzi. She rose to prominence after participating in Netflix's dating show, Too Hot To Handle, which premiered on 23 June 2021.

The British television personality is also a social media sensation. Mostly, she uses her Instagram page to showcase her modelling shots in B*kinis. Presently, she has over 2.1 million followers.

She is also on TikTok, with over 1.7 million followers. She shares and entertains her followers with lip-syncing and dance videos. She usually features her boyfriend in her TikTok videos.

What is Emily Faye Miller’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not official. Her leading source of income is her modelling career.

Who is Emily Faye’s boyfriend?

The British internet sensation is in a relationship with Cam Holmes. Cam Holmes is a model and television personality. The couple met on the cast of Too Hot To Handle.

Are Emily Faye Miller and Cam from Love Island still together? Yes, the couple is still together. They usually share photos of each other on their respective social media pages.

According to one of the model’s Instagram posts, the two were expecting a baby this year; however, she lost the pregnancy. Cam confirmed that it was an ectopic pregnancy. The couple was heartbroken because they didn't expect such a thing to happen to them.

Emily Faye Miller’s height and weight

The Instagram influencer is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches (86-64-86 centimetres).

Emily Faye Miller’s fast facts

Who is Emily Faye Miller? She is a British model, television personality and internet sensation. Where is Emily Faye Miller from? She is from London, England, the United Kingdom. What modelling agency does Emily Faye Miller model for? Presently, she is modelling for the FOMO Models. What is Emily Faye Miller’s ethnicity? She is of Asian-British ethnicity. What is Emily Faye Miller’s age? The model is 28 years old as of 2022. How tall is Emily Faye from Too Hot To Handle? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Emily Faye Miller is a British model, television personality and social media personality. She started modelling during her college days. The social media influencer has modelled for Anthony Robert, Chained Saints, B*kini Deluxe Swimwear, Three Sixty London and Prisca Tozzi. She is popular on TikTok and Instagram with a considerable following.

