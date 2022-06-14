Rhonda Paul's biography: life before and after Too Hot to Handle

Who is Rhonda Paul? She is an American television personality, model and entrepreneur. Rhonda rose to fame when she appeared in the Netflix reality dating series, Too Hot To Handle.

Photo: @imrhondapaul on Instagram (modified by author)

Rhonda is also a successful businesswoman and works as a manager in Pappadeaux Restaurant in Georgia, United States. The American model has collaborated with huge fashion brands such as Fashion Nova, Alexander McQueen and Converse.

Profile summary

Full name Rhonda Paul Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-30-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-76-91 Shoe size 7 (US) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Diante David Pablo Children 1 Son Amari De Andre Haynes College Old Dominion University Profession Model, television personality, businesswoman Net worth $1.2 million Instagram @imrhondapaul

Rhonda Paul's biography

The model was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. In 2009, the television personality enrolled at the Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. There, she studied for a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and graduated in 2014.

When is Rhonda Paul’s birthday?

The Too Hot To Handle star was born on 28 May 1991. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Rhonda Paul's age is 31 years as of 2022.

Career

Rhonda is a television personality, model and entrepreneur. According to her LinkedIn profile, Rhonda used to work as a hospitality manager at NASCAR restaurant between December 2009 and June 2014. From December 2014 to the present, she has been working as a manager in Pappadeaux Restaurant located in Georgia, United States.

In 2020, Rhonda appeared in the Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle. She finished among the top ten winners of the contestants featured in the dating show. She walked away with $7,500 among the other nine finalists at the show's end.

Rhonda Paul is also a model by profession as she posts photos on Instagram promoting popular fashion brands such as Fashion Nova, Alexander McQueen and Converse. The Instagram star has over 904k followers on the platform at the time of writing.

What is Rhonda Paul’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, she is estimated to have a net worth of around $1.2 million.However, this information is not official and is under review.

Personal life

The television personality met Sharron Townsend on the Netflix series, Too Hot to Handle, and they eventually started dating. The relationship did not last long, and the two parted ways several months after the show was over.

What happened between Sharron and Rhonda from Too Hot to Handle? After the Netflix series ended, Rhonda said that she could stay a few months without making contact with Sharron Townsend.

The two could hardly meet up in person due to the geographical divide, and they decided to split up. At that time, Sharron Townsend was having family issues as he was attending to his sick mom back home.

In an interview with Women’s Health, the American model confirmed that the duo officially split up but were still friends.

Presently, Rhonda Paul’s boyfriend is Diante David Pablo. She posted a few quarantine photos of her and Diante via her Instagram Live and confirmed that she is in a happy and healthy relationship. The reality television actress also asked her fans to support her through the changes.

Prior to that, Rhonda was involved with the actor and model LaRodney Sanchez Haynes. The duo started dating and had a son together. They have since separated, but LaRodney remains in his son's life. Rhonda Paul’s son is named Amari De Andre Haynes (b. 2016).

What is Rhonda Paul’s height?

The American model stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kg). Her body measurements in inches are 34-30-36 (86-76-91 centimetres).

Rhonda Paul's fast facts

How old is Rhonda from Too Hot To Handle? As of 2022, Rhonda Paul’s age is 30 years old. What does Rhonda Paul do for a living? She is a television personality, model and entrepreneur. Are Sharron and Rhonda still together? No, the two parted ways not long after the show ended. Who is Rhonda Paul dating? She is currently in a relationship with Diante David Pablo. Who did Rhonda Paul have a kid with? Her baby's father is LaRodney Sanchez Haynes. How old is Rhonda Paul's son? As of this writing, Amari is 5 years old. He will be turning 6 in October 2022.

Rhonda Paul is a successful entrepreneur, model and television personality from the United States. She is well-known for being the cast member of the reality TV dating series, Too Hot To Handle.

