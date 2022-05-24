John Olufemi Adesuyi’s bio: profile of ZLP's Osun governorship candidate

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a Nigerian businessperson and politician. He is among the aspirants contesting the Osun State governorship seat on 16th July 2022 under the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship aspirant John Olufemi Adesuyi. Photo: @adesuyijohnolufem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Olufemi Adesuyi is an established businessperson in Nigeria. He is also a system engineer at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Profile summary

Real name Adesuyi John Olufemi Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1975 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Osun State, Nigeria Tribe Yoruba State of origin Osun State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Augustine Adesuyi Mother Madam Sinat Omolara Adisa Marital status Married Children 3 Education Unity School Ejigbo Profession Businessperson, politician

John Olufemi Adesuyi’s biography

The Nigerian politician was born in July 1975 in Osun State, Nigeria. He is the firstborn son in his family. His parents are Sinat Omolara Adisa and Augustine Adesuyi. His father is a bishop, and he is currently 75 years old, while his mother was a former teacher. She died at 76 years on 30 October 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The businessperson was raised alongside his siblings, the late Blessing Adesuyi; she died on 15 July 2017, and her half-sister Funmilayo died on 25 November 2016 and others.

When is John Olufemi Adesuyi’s birthday?

The politician celebrates his birthday on 7 July every year.

How old is John Olufemi Adesuyi?

As of 2022, John Adesuyi’s age is 46 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is John Olufemi Adesuyi’s nationality?

He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity.

Career progress

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a famous businessperson and politician. He is also a system engineer at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology. He has worked at the institute since 2002.

According to his LinkedIn page, he has served as the Director of Academic Planning at Living Spring College of Technology and Innovation in Osogbo, Osun State, since 2015.

John Adesuyi began his political career in 2019 when he vied for the Ife Federal constituency seat as a member house of representatives.

He is also contesting the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, which will be held on 16 July 2022 under Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). His running mate is Grace Kemi Fakolade.

John Adesuyi’s family

The famous businessperson is married with three children named Taiwo Adebayo, Peter Adebimpe Adeite, born on 7 April 2011 and Adebola Praise Oyetola, born on 10 September 2013.

Fast facts about John Olufemi Adesuyi

Who is John Olufemi Adesuyi? He is a Nigerian businessman and politician. When is John Olufemi Adesuyi’s birthday? The businessperson marks his birthday on 7 July annually. How old is John Olufemi Adesuyi? He is 46 years as of 2022. Who are John Adesuyi’s parents? His father is Augustine Adesuyi, and his mother is Sinat Omolara Adisa. Does John Adesuyi have children? Yes, he has three children named Taiwo Adebayo, Peter Adebimpe Adeite and Adebola Praise Oyetola. What is John Adesuyi’s zodiac sign? The Nigerian politician’s birth sign is Cancer.

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a renowned Nigerian politician and businessperson. He is an engineer at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology. The Nigerian politician is the flag bearer for the Zenith Labour Party in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election on 16 July 2022.

READ ALSO: Onyii Alex’s biography: age, height, partner, child, surgery

Legit.ng recently published an article about Onyii Alex. She is a renowned actress, businessperson, model and social media influencer. She is widely known for her different roles in various movies such as Honeymoon Blues and Complicated.

Onyii Alex is also an Instagram personality recognized for her modelling pictures that she often shares. She also uses the account to endorse various products.

Source: Legit.ng