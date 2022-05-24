Global site navigation

John Olufemi Adesuyi’s bio: profile of ZLP's Osun governorship candidate
John Olufemi Adesuyi's bio: profile of ZLP's Osun governorship candidate

by  Night Mongina

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a Nigerian businessperson and politician. He is among the aspirants contesting the Osun State governorship seat on 16th July 2022 under the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

John Olufemi Adesuyi
John Olufemi Adesuyi is an established businessperson in Nigeria. He is also a system engineer at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Profile summary

Real nameAdesuyi John Olufemi
GenderMale
Date of birth7 July 1975
Age46 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthOsun State, Nigeria
TribeYoruba
State of originOsun State
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristian
Sexual orientationStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherAugustine Adesuyi
MotherMadam Sinat Omolara Adisa
Marital statusMarried
Children3
EducationUnity School Ejigbo
ProfessionBusinessperson, politician

John Olufemi Adesuyi’s biography

The Nigerian politician was born in July 1975 in Osun State, Nigeria. He is the firstborn son in his family. His parents are Sinat Omolara Adisa and Augustine Adesuyi. His father is a bishop, and he is currently 75 years old, while his mother was a former teacher. She died at 76 years on 30 October 2020.

The businessperson was raised alongside his siblings, the late Blessing Adesuyi; she died on 15 July 2017, and her half-sister Funmilayo died on 25 November 2016 and others.

When is John Olufemi Adesuyi’s birthday?

The politician celebrates his birthday on 7 July every year.

How old is John Olufemi Adesuyi?

As of 2022, John Adesuyi’s age is 46 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is John Olufemi Adesuyi’s nationality?

He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity.

Career progress

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a famous businessperson and politician. He is also a system engineer at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology. He has worked at the institute since 2002.

According to his LinkedIn page, he has served as the Director of Academic Planning at Living Spring College of Technology and Innovation in Osogbo, Osun State, since 2015.

John Adesuyi began his political career in 2019 when he vied for the Ife Federal constituency seat as a member house of representatives.

He is also contesting the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, which will be held on 16 July 2022 under Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). His running mate is Grace Kemi Fakolade.

John Adesuyi’s family

The famous businessperson is married with three children named Taiwo Adebayo, Peter Adebimpe Adeite, born on 7 April 2011 and Adebola Praise Oyetola, born on 10 September 2013.

Fast facts about John Olufemi Adesuyi

  1. Who is John Olufemi Adesuyi? He is a Nigerian businessman and politician.
  2. When is John Olufemi Adesuyi’s birthday? The businessperson marks his birthday on 7 July annually.
  3. How old is John Olufemi Adesuyi? He is 46 years as of 2022.
  4. Who are John Adesuyi’s parents? His father is Augustine Adesuyi, and his mother is Sinat Omolara Adisa.
  5. Does John Adesuyi have children? Yes, he has three children named Taiwo Adebayo, Peter Adebimpe Adeite and Adebola Praise Oyetola.
  6. What is John Adesuyi’s zodiac sign? The Nigerian politician’s birth sign is Cancer.

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a renowned Nigerian politician and businessperson. He is an engineer at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology. The Nigerian politician is the flag bearer for the Zenith Labour Party in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election on 16 July 2022.

