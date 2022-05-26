Daena E. Title’s biography: who is Jason Alexander’s spouse?

Daena E. Title is an American painter artist actress known for her role in For Better or Worse. The actress came into the limelight when she became the wife of a famous Hollywood actor, singer, comedian and director, Jason Alexander.

Daena E. Title attends the Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television's Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Daena E. Title is an American philanthropist. She is an avid supporter of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a non-profit animal welfare organization. She also supports organizations such as Autism Speaks and Aid for AIDS.

Profile summary

Full name Daena E. Title Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1957 Age 65 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Green Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Jason Alexander Children 2 Profession Actress

Daena E. Title's biography

The American actress was born and raised in New York City, USA. She has a cousin named Stacy, a filmmaker and a wife to Jonathan Penner, an American actor.

How old is Daena E. Title?

Daena E. Title's age is 65 years old as of 2022. The American actress was born on 14 February 1957.

Career

Daena E. Title is an American actress with a few movie appearances. She made her acting debut in 1995 when she starred as Cop#2 in the movie For Better or Worse. According to her IMDb profile, her films are:

Just Looking (1999) as Dancer in Block Party

(1999) as Dancer in Block Party Seinfeld (1998) as Juror

(1998) as Juror For Better or Worse (1995) as Cop#2

Apart from acting, Daena is passionate about painting. She runs Daena Title and manages Daena Title Artist and Drown the Dolls on Facebook, where she shares her artwork. She also shares her paints on her Instagram account.

Who is Jason Alexander's spouse?

Jason Alexander and Daena E. Title attend the Broadway Opening Night performance of 'The Prince of Broadway' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

The American actress is married to her long-term boyfriend, Jason Alexander, a famous actor, singer, comedian, producer and director. His real name is Jay Scott Greenspan. He is well known for the television series Seinfeld where he played the role of George Costanza.

Jason Alexander and Daena E. Title tied the knot on 31 May 1981 at a private wedding. Close friends and family members attended the wedding. They have been married for more than four decades.

The couple shares two sons named Gabriel and Noah. Gabriel was born in 1991, while Noah was born in 1996.

How tall is Daena E.Title?

Daena E. Title's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs about 176 pounds or 80 kilograms. She has blue eyes and grey hair.

Fast facts about Daena E. Title

Daena E. Title is an American actress and painter artist popularly known as Jason Alexander's spouse. She has appeared in For Better or Worse, Seinfeld, and Just Looking.

