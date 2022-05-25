Samuel Adetona Abede’s bio: profile of NRM's Osun governorship candidate

Samuel Adetona Abede is a renowned politician from Nigeria. He is a contestant in the forthcoming July 2022 governorship election, vying under the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party in Osun State.

Photo: @Adetona Abede Samuel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samuel Adetona Abede was the state chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party before he was selected by the party to vie for the Osun State governorship.

Profile summary

Real name Samuel Adetona Abede Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1973 Age 49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Current residence Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Osun State Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Omoba Sunday Adewunmi Abede Marital status Married Wife Komolafe Titilayo Education University of Phoenix Profession Politician

Samuel Adetona Abede’s biography

The Nigerian politician was born on 5 May 1973. His father, Omoba Sunday Adewunmi Abede, died on 10 January 2018. Samuel is a devoted Christian believer.

Regarding his educational background, the politician attended the University of Phoenix. According to the records he submitted to INEC, he has two academic qualifications, FSLC and WAEC.

When is Samuel Adetona Abede’s birthday?

The Nigerian politician celebrates his birthday on 5 May each year. How old is Samuel Adetona Abede? As of 2022, his age is 49 years. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career progress

According to his Facebook account, Samuel Adetona started working at Norstead Law, LLC in May 2021. He is also a loan recovery specialist. Additionally, he is the founder and managing partner of Adetona Abede & Co.

The Nigerian politician was declared as the governorship candidate by the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party after its primaries, which took place in Ede, headquarters of Ede North Local Government Area of the state. The exercise was presided over by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

Adebe has promised to provide the key to the threat of insecurity and thuggery affecting the people of Osun State. He has also promised employment opportunities and infrastructure development if elected as the governor. The 2022 Osun governorship election will be held on 16 July 2022.

Who is Samuel Adeetona Abede’s running mate? His running mate is Amoo Fasilat Omolara, and she is 50 years old.

Fast facts about Samuel Adetona Abede

Samuel Adetona Abede is a well-known Nigerian politician. He is contesting for the Osun State gubernatorial seat on 16 July 2022 under the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party.

Source: Legit.ng