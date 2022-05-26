Ademola Bayonle Adeseye’s bio: profile of YPP's Osun gov candidate

Who is Ademola Bayonle Adesye? He is a research professional, medical doctor, politician and philanthropist from Nigeria. He is the flag bearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the forthcoming Osun State governorship elections. He is also the founder and chairman of the DAB Foundation.

Ademola Bayonle Adeseye, popularly known as DAB, is among the youngest candidates in the Osun State 2022 governorship race. His running mate is Stella Yemi Adeagbo.

Profile summary

Real name Ademola Bayonle Adeseye Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1986 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government, Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Ibadan, Nigeria State of origin Osun State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Charles Adeyinka Ademola Mother Christina Ajibike Ademola Siblings 3 Marital status Married High school Command Day Secondary school Odogbo cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan (CDSSI) University University of Ibadan, Boston University Profession Research professional, medical doctor, politician, philanthropist

Dr Ademola Bayonle's biography

He was born on 16 October 1986 in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government, Osun State. How old is Ademola Bayonle Adeseye? He is 35 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Ademola Bayonle’s parents are Charles Adeyinka Ademola and Christina Ajibike Ademola. His mother is from Gbongan, Osun State, and his father is from Ile Agboye. Additionally, he was raised alongside three siblings. His religion is Christianity.

Education

Dr Ademola attended his primary education at the Staff School University of Ibadan. He later enrolled at Command Day Secondary school Odogbo cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan (CDSSI). After completing his secondary education, he attended the University of Ibadan (UI), where he attained his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

He also obtained his Master of Public Health (MPH) from Boston University (BU) in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Career

Dr Ademola is a research professional, medical doctor, politician and philanthropist. He has been working as a Clinical Data Manager at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts, since December 2019.

He also worked as a Data Manager at RQMIS Inc. in Greater Boston Area from October 2017 to December 2019. He also served as a graduate student research associate from December 2015 to May 2017 in Greater Boston Area.

He is the founder and chairman of DAB Foundation, a youth-oriented Non-Governmental Organization. The firm has been instrumental in promoting youth participation in leadership programs, mentorship, and empowerment.

The Nigerian politician is among the candidates contesting in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election. He will be contesting under the Young Progressive Party (YPP). Who is Ademola Bayonle Adeseye’s running mate? His running mate is Stella Yemi Adeagbo, and she is 60 years old.

The Nigerian politician is also a philanthropist. He has supported numerous foundations and institutions over the years.

Fast facts about Ademola Bayonle Adeseye

Who is Ademola Bayonle Adeseye? He is a research professional, medical doctor, politician and philanthropist. Where is Ademola Bayonle Adeseye from? The Nigerian politician is a native of Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government, Osun State. When is Ademola Bayonle’s birthday? The Nigerian politician celebrates his birthday on 16 October. What is Ademola Boyanle Adeseye’s age? He is 35 years as of 2022. Who are Ademola Bayonle’s parents? His father is Charles Adeyinka Ademola, and his mother is Christina Ajibike Ademola. What is Ademola Boyanle’s zodiac sign? The Nigerian politician’s zodiac sign is Libra.

Ademola Bayonle Adeseye is a medical doctor, research professional, politician and philanthropist from Nigeria. He is the chairman of the DAB Foundation. Ademola is among the youngest candidates who will be battling it out in the upcoming Osun State 2022 governorship election. He is contesting under the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

