Hugo Arbues’ biography: age, height, partner, movies and TV shows
Hugo Arbues Martin is a Spanish-based actor renowned for playing Mateo in the movie Hierro. His fame, however, skyrocketed when he made an appearance as Apolo in the 2022 romantic movie, Through My Window.
Arbues Martin is a fast-rising and sought-after personality in the film industry. He has a twin sister and hails from Spain.
Profile summary
- Full name: Hugo Arbues Martin
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 27 December 2004
- Age: 17 years old (as of May 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Spain, Madrid
- Current residence: Spain, Madrid
- Nationality: Spanish
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Father: Jose
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Professional actor
- Net worth: $500,000
- Instagram: @hugoarbuesm
Hugo Arbues' biography
He was born and raised in Madrid, Spain, alongside his twin sister Patricia and brother Pablo.
What is Hugo Arbues' nationality?
The famous actor is a Spanish national of white ethnicity.
How old is Hugo Arbues?
The famous actor was born on 27 December 2004. Therefore, as of May 2022, Hugo Arbues' age is 17 years.
Career
The actress ventured into the film industry at the tender age of 3 years. He made his professional debut in 2009 when he played the role of Mateo in the short movie Hierro and the Samuel in Cicatrices.
The famous Spanish actor displayed excellent skills, and later, he landed roles in other movies and TV shows. He has since appeared in several movies and TV shows. Here are Hugo Arbues' movies and TV shows.
Movies
- (2022) Through My Window as Apolo Hidalgo
- (2018) The Warning as Nico
- (2016) Hermanos as Jorge
- (2016) La Vieja as Pol
- (2014) La luna al amanecer as Luis
- (2014) Moire as Sergio
- (2012) Cicatrices as Samuel
- (2009) Hierro as Mateo
TV shows
- (2020) Madres. Amor y vida as Tomas
- (2018) Sabuesos as one of the detectives
- (2018) Cathedral of the Sea as Arnau nino
- (2016) Olmos y Robles as Comecocos nino
- (2016) The Ministry of Time
- (2015) El secreto de Puente Viejo as Casimiro
- (2015) Anclados as self
How much is Hugo Arbues worth?
According to All Famous, he has an estimated net worth of $500,000. However, the source is not verified and hence unreliable.
What is Hugo Arbues' height?
The Spanish actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.
Who is Hugo Arbues' partner?
He is currently not dating anyone as he is focused on his acting career.
Hugo Arbues is an up-and-coming Spanish actor who has already won the hearts of many, thanks to the excellent skills he displays on the screen. As a result, he has amassed significant fan bases across social media platforms, like Instagram.
