Hugo Arbues’ biography: age, height, partner, movies and TV shows

Hugo Arbues Martin is a Spanish-based actor renowned for playing Mateo in the movie Hierro. His fame, however, skyrocketed when he made an appearance as Apolo in the 2022 romantic movie, Through My Window.

Famous actor attends the A Traves de tu Ventana premiere at the Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain.

Source: Getty Images

Arbues Martin is a fast-rising and sought-after personality in the film industry. He has a twin sister and hails from Spain.

Profile summary

Full name: Hugo Arbues Martin

Hugo Arbues Martin Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 December 2004

27 December 2004 Age: 17 years old (as of May 2022)

17 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Spain, Madrid

Spain, Madrid Current residence: Spain, Madrid

Spain, Madrid Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Father: Jose

Jose Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Professional actor

Professional actor Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @hugoarbuesm

Hugo Arbues' biography

He was born and raised in Madrid, Spain, alongside his twin sister Patricia and brother Pablo.

What is Hugo Arbues' nationality?

The famous actor is a Spanish national of white ethnicity.

The actor at the A traves de tu Ventana photo call at the VP Plaza de Espana Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

Source: Getty Images

How old is Hugo Arbues?

The famous actor was born on 27 December 2004. Therefore, as of May 2022, Hugo Arbues' age is 17 years.

Career

The actress ventured into the film industry at the tender age of 3 years. He made his professional debut in 2009 when he played the role of Mateo in the short movie Hierro and the Samuel in Cicatrices.

The famous Spanish actor displayed excellent skills, and later, he landed roles in other movies and TV shows. He has since appeared in several movies and TV shows. Here are Hugo Arbues' movies and TV shows.

Movies

(2022) Through My Window as Apolo Hidalgo

as Apolo Hidalgo (2018) The Warning as Nico

as Nico (2016) Hermanos as Jorge

as Jorge (2016) La Vieja a s Pol

s Pol (2014) La luna al amanecer as Luis

as Luis (2014) Moire as Sergio

as Sergio (2012) Cicatrices as Samuel

as Samuel (2009) Hierro as Mateo

TV shows

(2020) Madres. Amor y vida as Tomas

as Tomas (2018) Sabuesos as one of the detectives

as one of the detectives (2018) Cathedral of the Sea as Arnau nino

as Arnau nino (2016) Olmos y Robles as Comecocos nino

as Comecocos nino (2016) The Ministry of Time

(2015) El secreto de Puente Viejo as Casimiro

as Casimiro (2015) Anclados as self

How much is Hugo Arbues worth?

The famous actor and his colleagues attend the A traves de tu Ventana photocall at the VP Plaza de Espana Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

Source: Getty Images

According to All Famous, he has an estimated net worth of $500,000. However, the source is not verified and hence unreliable.

What is Hugo Arbues' height?

The Spanish actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Who is Hugo Arbues' partner?

He is currently not dating anyone as he is focused on his acting career.

Fast facts about Hugo Arbues

What is Hugo Arbues' real name? His full name is Hugo Arbues Martin. How old is Hugo Arbues? As of May 2022, he is 17 years old. What is Hugo Arbues' net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $500,000. What is Hugo's zodiac sign? His birth sign is Capricorn. Where is the Hugo Arbues from? He hails from Madrid, Spain. How tall is Hugo Arbues? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and he weighs 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Hugo Arbues is an up-and-coming Spanish actor who has already won the hearts of many, thanks to the excellent skills he displays on the screen. As a result, he has amassed significant fan bases across social media platforms, like Instagram.

