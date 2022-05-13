Tricia Davis’ biography: What is known about Macklemore’s wife?

Tricia Davis is a music video producer and tour manager from the United States. She rose to prominence for being the wife of the famous American rapper Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, also known as Macklemore.

A photo of the American producer in a black outfit. Photo: @macklemore

Source: Instagram

Who is Macklemore's partner? The rapper is married to Tricia Davis. She began working as a tour, merchandise, and artist manager at Macklemore LLC in January 2011. She has four music video producer credits to her name.

Profile summary

Full name : Tricia Davis

: Tricia Davis Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 January 1984

: 29 January 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence : Seattle, Washington, US

: Seattle, Washington, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’8’’

: 5’8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 126

: 126 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Macklemore

: Macklemore Children : 3

: 3 Profession : Producer, tour manager

: Producer, tour manager Net worth: $1.5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tricia Davis’ biography

The American music video producer was born on 29 January 1984 in the United States of America. She is a Christian believer.

The producer attended Seattle Pacific University, where she graduated with a degree in nursing.

How old is Tricia Davis?

Macklemore with his wife and children. Photo: @macklemore

Source: Instagram

Tricia Davis' age is 38 years as of 2022. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

What is Tricia Davis’ nationality?

Macklemore's wife is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career highlights

Tricia Davis is a music video producer and tour manager. Before her rise to fame, she worked as a nurse, and later she opted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working at Macklemore LLC as a tour, merchandise and artist manager since January 2011 in Greater Seattle Area.

For instance, she managed three full national tours for Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, where she performed duties such as merchandise management and settlement, travel booking, advancing and financial settlement.

She has also been a music video production and associate production for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. According to her IMDb page, she has 4 producer credits. Some of the music videos she produced include:

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton: Can't Hold Us

2012: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Mary Lambert: Same Love

2012: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: Thrift Shop

2011: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: And We Danced

She was the camera person for the music video Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: Victory Lap (2012). In addition, she also appeared in Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: Fall Tour music video in 2011.

What is Tricia Davis' net worth?

It is alleged that she is worth around $1.5 million. However, the music video producer’s exact net worth is not known.

Tricia Davis and Macklemore attend the Beats Music Launch Party at Belasco Theatre on January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Macklemore and Tricia Davis' marriage

The renowned American rapper first met his future wife on MySpace, a social networking service, in 2006. They got engaged on 21 January 2013 after dating for seven years. After two years of engagement, the two exchanged their wedding vows on 27 June 2015.

Are Macklemore and his wife still together?

Yes, the couple has been together for 6 years since they got married. Together, they share three children, two daughters and a son, namely Sloane Ava Simone, Colette Koala and Hugo. The family of five is currently residing in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

What is Tricia Davis’ height?

Macklemore's spouse stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 126 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts about Tricia Davis

Who is Tricia Davis? She is a music video producer and tour manager from the United States. How old is Tricia Davis? The American producer is 38 years old as of 2022. Is Tricia Davis married? Yes, she has been married to Macklemore since 2013. How did Macklemore and Tricia Davis meet? The couple met through the social networking site MySpace in 2006. Does Tricia Davis have vhildren? Yes, she has three children, two daughters named Sloane Ava Simone, Colette Koala, and a son named Hugo. How long has Macklemore been with his wife? The couple has been together for almost 6 years since they got married. What is Tricia Davis’ height? The American music video producer’s height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Tricia Davis is an American music video producer and tour manager. She rose to prominence for being the wife of the renowned American rapper Macklemore. She has since worked at Macklemore LLC as a tour, merchandise and artist management.

READ ALSO: Jeremy Hutchins’ biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jeremy Hutchins’ biography. He is an American content creator, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He is widely known for his dancing, challenge, and lip-sync videos that he often shares on various social media platforms.

Jeremy Hutchins started sharing his content on TikTok at the age of 13. Since then, he has acquired a significant following on the account and other social media pages. He is also a member of the digital content studio Amp World, and he has worked together with his fellow YouTubers, such as Ben Azelart and Brent Rivera.

Source: Legit.ng