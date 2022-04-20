De'arra Taylor’s biography: age, height, parents, relationship

De’arra Taylor is a renowned YouTuber, social media sensation, actress and businessperson from the United States of America. She rose to notoriety on De'arra & Ken 4 Life YouTube channel for the pranks, Q&As, storytimes and lifestyle videos she often uploaded alongside her ex-boyfriend.

A photo of the famous YouTuber posing for a picture in a white outfit. Photo: @dearra

Source: Instagram

De’arraTaylor is a popular figure on social media. She is the founder and CEO of Larvae. Some people best know her as the daughter of Yo Gotti, an accomplished American record executive, rapper, and songwriter.

Profile summary

Real name : De'arra Vashae Taylor

: De'arra Vashae Taylor Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 17 April 1996

: 17 April 1996 Age : 26 years (as of April 2022)

: 26 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Tennessee, United States of America

: Tennessee, United States of America Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight H eight in inches : 4’ 11’

: 4’ 11’ Height in centimetres : 150

: 150 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-39

: 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-99

: 86-66-99 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Yo Gotti

: Yo Gotti Mother : Lakeisha Mims

: Lakeisha Mims Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Ex-boyfriend : Ken Walker

: Ken Walker Profession : YouTuber, social media personality, businessperson and actress

: YouTuber, social media personality, businessperson and actress Net worth : $1,495,000

: $1,495,000 Instagram : @dearra

: @dearra Twitter : @dearra

: @dearra YouTube: De'arra Taylor

Where is De'arra Taylor from?

The YouTuber was born on 17 April 1996 in Tennessee, United States of America. De'arra Taylor's mom is Lakeisha Mims while her father is Yo Gotti.

De'arra Taylor's dad is a renowned rapper from the United States of America. However, De'arra Taylor's parents are currently divorced, and her father is remarried.

The YouTuber was raised alongside her younger sister named, Zaria Mosley. Currently, she resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Is De'arra Taylor Yo Gotti's daughter?

Yes, Yo Gotti, real name Mario Mims, is the biological father of De’arra. The YouTuber confirmed this on her Twitter account, :

Yes, Yo Gotti is my biological dad..

How old is De'arra Taylor?

The American YouTuber poses for a photo in white sunglasses and orange boots. Photo: @dearra

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, De'arra Taylor's age is 26 years. Her birth sign is Aries.

What is De’arra Taylor’s nationality?

She is an American national of black ethnicity.

What does De'arra Taylor do?

She is a YouTuber, social media personality, businessperson and actress. She became famous on De'arra & Ken 4 Life's YouTube channel.

The YouTuber shared the channel with her ex-boyfriend, Ken. Together, they created the channel on 11 December 2014. They majorly uploaded pranks, Q&A, storytimes and lifestyle videos. As of now, the YouTube channel has more than 6 million subscribers.

On 15 October 2015, the two also launched another YouTube channel titled Vlogs By DK4L, where they shared their day-to-day life and travel vlogs. The channel has amassed over 3 million subscribers. However, over the last seven months, the channels have been inactive.

De’arra launched her self-titled YouTube account on 22 June 2021. She mainly uploads cooking videos, makeup tutorials, travel vlogs and fashion videos. Over the shortest time, the account has garnered more than 959k subscribers.

She is an Instagram personality with over 6 million followers. She uses the account to share her fashion and lifestyle pictures. She also markets her merchandise on the account. The YouTuber is also active and famous on Twitter, with over 2.3 million followers.

She also appeared in Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017), Fight of the Living Dead (2015) and Queen of Stylez (2020).

What is De'arra Taylor's net worth?

According to FameRanker, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1,495,000, and she has a basic salary of $370,500. However, this information is not confirmed and therefore not reliable.

Who is De'arra Taylor's boyfriend?

The YouTube star is presumably single. However, she has been previously in a relationship with Ken Walker, a fellow YouTube star. De'arra and Ken first met in 2014 at a restaurant in Atlanta. After dating for five years, they got engaged in 2019 while on vacation in Santorini, Greece.

What happened to De'arra Taylor?

Did Ken and De'arra break up? Yes, the two announced their split through a video on their YouTube channels on 21 August 2021. They also said they would no longer post on their shared YouTube channels but rather on their individual channels.

What is De'arra Taylor's height?

The social media personality in a red outfit. Photo: @dearra

Source: Instagram

She is 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Her measurements are 34-26-39 inches (86-66-99 cm).

Fast facts about De’arra Taylor

Who is De'arra Taylor? She is a famous American YouTuber and social media personality. Where is De'arra Taylor from? The YouTuber was born in Tennessee, United States of America. How old is De'arra Taylor? She is 26 years old as of 2022. What is De'arra Taylor famous for? She is best known for being on the De'arra & Ken 4 Life channel with her ex-boyfriend. What is De'arra Taylor's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $1,495,000. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

De’arra Taylor is a renowned YouTube star and social media personality. She rose to stardom on De'arra & Ken 4 Life channel. She commands a massive following on various social media platforms due to her cooking videos, makeup tutorials, travel vlogs and fashion videos. She has also been cast in a few TV shows and movies.

