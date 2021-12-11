Kesley LeRoy’s biography: age, height, family, boyfriend, TikTok

Kesley Jade LeRoy, famously known as Kesley LeRoy, is an American YouTuber, dancer, TikTok Star, and social media influencer whose fame skyrocketed following her first appearance in one of her family's YouTube videos, Meet The LeRoy's.

The YouTuber posing for a photo in a red car. Photo: @kesley_leroy

Source: Instagram

Who is Kesley LeRoy dating? As of 2021, she is in a relationship with Brock Mikesell, a famous American YouTuber. Who is Jade when the cameras are off? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Kesley Jade LeRoy

Kesley Jade LeRoy Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 December 2003

23 December 2003 Age: 18 years (as of 2021)

18 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Utah, the United States of America

Utah, the United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-35

32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-89

81-61-89 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Shanna

Shanna Father: Cory

Cory Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Brock Mikesell

Brock Mikesell Profession: Social media influencer, dancer, TikTok star, and YouTuber

Social media influencer, dancer, TikTok star, and YouTuber Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 YouTube: Kesley Jade

Kesley LeRoy's biography

She was born in Utah, the United States of America, to Shanna and Cory. She is the eldest child in the LeRoy's family, followed by her four younger siblings, Rhett, Reese, Perri, and her adopted sister Lilly.

Her dad, Cory, is the chief director of the family YouTube channel, while her mother, Shanna, is a professional photographer, cosmologist, and fitness trainer. She attended a local middle school in Utah and is currently pursuing her higher education.

A photo of the YouTube star in a denim trouser. Photo: @kesley_leroy

Source: Instagram

How old is Kesley LeRoy?

The TikToker was born on 23 December 2003. Therefore, as of 2021, Kesley LeRoy's age is 18 years. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Jade LeRoy's nationality?

The YouTube star is an American national of white ethnicity. She follows the Christianity religion.

Rise to stardom

She debuted her career as a YouTuber in 2016, when she was featured in the family's channel, The LeRoy's, in a video titled Meet The LeRoy's. She had no prior plans of going big on social media. However, following her appearance in the family's channel, she began being a frequent camera lover, resulting in her creating a self-titled YouTube channel.

Today, the YouTuber boasts over 570k followers and over 47 million views on the platform. Her most viewed video is titled Types Of Trick-Or-Treaters, with over 2 million views. Aside from YouTube, the social media sensation is a famous personality on TikTok, boasting over 1.4 million followers and 77 million likes.

Apart from her social media profile, she is a dancer who participated in most of her school's assemblies and has not stopped as she displays some of her moves on her TikTok account.

Are Kesley and Brock dating?

The social media sensation with her boyfriend, Brock. Photo: @kesley_leroy

Source: Instagram

Yes, they are dating. In June 2020, Kesley LeRoy's boyfriend, Brock Mikesell, confirmed they were dating in a video titled, Meet My Girlfriend: Secret Revealed. Brock and Kesley run a TikTok account where they often make videos together.

Kesley LeRoy's height

How tall is the social media sensation? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall, she weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms, and her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches or 81-61-89 centimetres for her chest, waist and hips, respectively. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Kesley LeRoy's net worth

No verified sources state how much the YouTube star is worth. However, according to Networth and Salary, she has an estimated net worth of $700,000.

Kesley Jade LeRoy is among the youngest sought-after social media influencers. She boasts a massive following throughout her social media handles.

