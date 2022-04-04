Hajia Bintu’s biography: age, real name, sister, net worth

Who is Hajia Bintu? She is a prominent Ghanaian social media influencer, model and entrepreneur. She is best recognized for her modelling pictures on Instagram and content on TikTok, including dance videos, makeup tutorials and other entertaining clips.

Bintu is a business woman. She has her own brand of waist trainers called Nakos Collection. She also planned to open her own delivery service, but it is yet to come.

Profile summary

Real name : Naomi Asiamah

: Naomi Asiamah Known as: Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 30 November

: 30 November Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Accra, Ghana

: Accra, Ghana Current residence : Ghana/United States

: Ghana/United States Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single College : Koforidua Technical University

: Koforidua Technical University Profession : Social media influencer, makeup artist, model, businessperson

: Social media influencer, makeup artist, model, businessperson Net worth : $100 thousand - $350 thousand

: $100 thousand - $350 thousand Twitter :

: Instagram: @bintu_hajia

Hajia Bintu’s biography

The model was born on 30 November in Ghana. She has a sister called Abena Cilla. Hajia Bintu’s sister is an up-and-coming model.

She studied hospitality at Koforidua Technical University in Ghana.

What is Hajia Bintu's real name?

The TikTok sensation was born Naomi Asiamah.

How old is Hajia Bintu?

Hajia Bintu’s age is unknown as she has not revealed her birth year. Some social media sources allege that she is in her early 30s.

Which country is Hajia Bintu from?

Where does Hajia Bintu live? She is from Ghana but occasionally resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

What work does Hajia Bintu do?

She is an Instagram model known for her modelling pictures, which have attracted many people’s attention. She is an ambassador of some well-known brands such as Slim Right, Giselle Reed Diffuser and Martin Lion. Bintu owns a brand of waist trainers known as Nakos Collection.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created in November 2020 with approximately 6K subscribers. The content on the channel is similar to her TikToks, where she shares dance videos, beauty and makeup tutorials and other relatable content.

What is Hajia Bintu’s net worth?

According to The City Celeb, her net worth is estimated to be between $100 thousand and $350 thousand. However, the source of information is not verified and, thus, unreliable.

Does Hajia Bintu have a boyfriend?

The social media influencer is seemingly single. She was rumoured to be dating Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, but the duo refuted the claims and maintained that they are close friends.

Who was Hajia Bintu’s ex-boyfriend?

The influencer has not disclosed her dating history.

Did Hajia Bintu have surgery?

There have been online speculations that the social media celebrity underwent plastic surgery to enhance her hips, with some sources sharing Hajia Bintu’s before and after photos. However, she has never confirmed or denied the allegations.

What happened between Hajia Bintu and Sarkodie?

Bintu slammed Sarkodie’s rap performance at the funeral of Gabby Otchere Darko’s father, saying that the musician was trying to promote his No Pressure album. She acknowledged that attention-seeking was not bad, but it was not right to do it at a funeral.

How tall is Hajia Bintu?

The renowned entertainer stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg).

Social media presence

She is active on multiple social media platforms. Her Instagram account has more than 890K followers, and her Twitter account has over 66K followers. She is also on TikTok with 1.5M followers.

Hajia Bintu’s fast facts

She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

The TikToker's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Her sister is also an Instagram celebrity.

She appeared in Shatta Wale’s song featuring Ara B and Captan called Hajia Bintu .

. She sells waist trainers.

Bintu uses her social media fame to promote various products and brands, including Lishes Apparel, SlimRight, ZeeLounge and many more.

Hajia Bintu is a famous social media influencer and model. She has won the hearts of many netizens with her modelling pictures and entertaining videos on TikTok. She is also a businessperson.

