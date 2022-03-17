Mette Marie Kongsved’s biography: who is Elijah wood’s partner?

Mette Marie Kongsved is a well-known Danish film producer and costume designer popularly recognized for producing films such as This World Anymore and Nine Days. Mette is also known for dating Elijah Wood since 2016.

Mette Marie Kongsved attends the Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror Panel at the 2017 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. Photo: Justin Baker

Source: Getty Images

The Danish producer is popular on various social media platforms. She has gradually grown the number of her followers over the years. Find out more about her personal life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name: Mette Marie Kongsved

Mette Marie Kongsved Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10 May 1991

10 May 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Denmark

Denmark Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: Danish

Danish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7''

5' 7'' Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 116

116 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Profession: Film producer, costume designer

Film producer, costume designer Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend: Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood Net worth: $400,000

Mette Marie Kongsved's bio

Mette-Marie Kongsved and Jason Michael Berman attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Nine Days" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. Photo: George

Source: Getty Images

Mette Marie Kongsved was born in Denmark. There is no information revealing her parents' names or the availability of siblings. She is of Danish nationality and currently lives in Los Angeles, California, the United States.

When is Mette-Marie Kongsved's birthday?

The Danish celebrity was born on 10 May 1991. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Mette Marie Kongsved's age?

The film producer is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Career

Elijah Wood's girlfriend, Mette Marie, developed a passion for film production quite early in her life. She started her career in 2012 as a production assistant in movies. Since starting her career, she has earned five credits as a producer. She has produced various films, including:

I Blame Society (2021)

(2021) Nine Days (2020)

(2020) Come to Daddy (2019)

(2019) Get Ducked (2019)

(2019) I Don't Feel At Home in the World Anymore (2017)

Who is Elijah Wood dating?

Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved attend Rodarte FW19 Fashion Show at The Huntington Library and Gardens in San Marino, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Elijah Wood has been dating Mette Marie since 2016. The two have a child named Evan Kongsved Wood. Mette-Marie Kongsved's baby was born in 2019.

Elijah Wood's partner, Mette Marie, was previously married to a guy named E.L. Katz. The ex-couple tied the knot on 5 May 2011 and lived together for close to six years before they divorced in 2017.

How did Elijah Wood meet Mette-Marie Kongsved?

Elijah Wood and Mette Marie Kongsved are reported to have met when they worked on the 2017 film I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore. They were later seen holding hands in Pasadena, California, where they came out publicly about their romance around January 2018.

What is Mette Marie Kongsved's height?

The Danish celebrity is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs about 116 pounds or 53 kilograms and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Mette Marie Kongsved is a Danish film producer who has continuously worked her way into international fame throughout her career. Since childhood, she knew what her passion was, and she since pursued it.

