- A number of fast rising Nigerian social media comedians seem to be making it big in the industry

- This is evident in their lifestyle and how they have been able to splurge millions on luxury items such as expensive cars

- Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of the Nigerian comedians that fall into this impressive category

The Nigerian comedy industry seems to be a very booming enterprise going by the number of people who appear to have made it just from amusing others.

Social media has no doubt also greatly contributed to its success and this is evident in the new number of comedians that seem to come up every day on different platforms.

In the past, names such as Ali Baba, Gandoki, Klint D Drunk, Bovi, Basketmouth, to mention a few used to dominate the industry but social media has led to the rise of many more young talented comedians who are equally making it big.

Nigerian comedians seem to be making it big in the industry. Photos: @sirbalocomedy_, @mrfunny1_, @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Their success seems to be evident in the way these so-called upcoming acts are already able to afford luxury items. The year 2021 also appeared to be a good one for them going by the number of comedians who splurged on luxury cars.

Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on some of these comedians and their rides.

1. Sir Balo:

This popular comedian whose real name is Obotuke Timothy made real money moves after he bought a Mercedes Benz just four weeks after crashing his SUV.

2. Mr Funny aka Sabinus:

This comedian announced the good news of his new ride by sharing a photo of him posing beside his Mercedes Benz SUV.

3. Emmanuella:

Fortune has no doubt smiled on child comedian, Emmanuella. She recently splurged on a brand new Lexus jeep reportedly worth millions of naira.

4. Zic Saloma:

This popular Instagram comedian whose real name is Isaac Aloma Junior recently rewarded himself for his hard work by buying a Mercedes Benz SUV.

5. Mr Jollof:

Despite not being a newbie in the industry, he is still cashing out like his other colleagues in the comedy industry. He recently bought himself a brand new Range Rover.

Nice one.

Nigerian celebrities who own a Rolls Royce

One thing that seems to be a constant in the lives of these top stars is their love for beautiful and expensive automobiles that would set them apart from other celebrities.

It has been noticed that while only a few of them have been able to afford a luxury Rolls Royce, it still causes debates on social media on whose own is the best.

Legit.ng gathered a list of stars with the fancy ride and it includes Femi Otedola, Davido, Burna Boy, to mention a few.

Source: Legit