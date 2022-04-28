Kecalf Cunningham’s biography: Who is Aretha Franklin's son?

Who is Kecalf Cunningham? He is an American-based gospel songwriter, singer, and rapper renowned for being the son of the late Aretha Franklin. Aretha was a world-famous singer, songwriter, and pianist.

Kecalf, his late mother Aretha Franklin, his daughter Victorie and Willie pose backstage at the hit musical Chicago on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Aretha Franklin's son is a famous gospel rapper who has been passionate about music for a long time now. He has been embracing her mother's legacy even after her demise. Here is more about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Kecalf Cunningham

Kecalf Cunningham Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28 March 1970

28 March 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Father: Ken Cunningham

Ken Cunningham Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Kafi Franklin

Kafi Franklin Children: 6

6 Profession: Singer, songwriter

Singer, songwriter Net worth: $22 million

Kecalf Cunningham's biography

The famous rapper was born in the United States of America to Ken and Aretha Franklin. He was raised alongside his three half-siblings, Teddy Richards, Clarence Franklin, and Edward Franklin.

Music executive Clive Davis, singer Aretha Franklin and Kecalf attend Aretha Franklin's 72nd Birthday Celebration at the Ritz Carlton in New York City. Photo: J Countess

Source: Getty Images

Kecalf Cunningham's father worked as a road manager for his wife, Aretha. Aretha was often dubbed, the Queen of Soul. Unfortunately, she succumbed to pancreatic cancer in August 2018.

What is Aretha Franklin's son's nationality?

The famous singer is an American national of Afro-American ethnicity.

How old is Kecalf Cunningham?

As of 2022, Kecalf Cunningham's age is 52 years. His birth sign is Aries. The singer was born on 28 March 1970.

Career

Kecalf's fame skyrocketed after accompanying his mother to a Radio City Hall concert in 2008. It was only a matter of time before he discovered his niche and followed his mother's path. In 2017, he went on stage with his mother during the unveiling ceremony of Aretha Franklin's Way, a street named in her honour.

Aside from that, he has written various songs, paying tribute to his mom and others describing bible stories. Additionally, he has done song covers with his daughter, Victorie.

What is Kecalf Cunningham's net worth?

According to The Celebs Closet, the Christian rapper has an estimated net worth of around $22 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source. In addition, a considerable portion of his net worth is from his mother's wealth she left following her death. At the time of her death, she had a net worth of $80 million.

Does Kecalf Cunningham have a wife?

Yes, he does. His wife's name is Kafi Franklin. The dynamic couple has been blessed with six kids, five daughters, and a son.

Who are Kecalf Cunningham's children?

Kecalf Cunningham's first daughter, Victorie, is a singer and songwriter, while Jordan, his only son, is a music producer. His youngest daughter is called Gracie Franklin. The famous gospel rapper has not disclosed details about his other three kids.

What is Kecalf Cunningham's height?

The American gospel rapper is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall, and his weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Kecalf Cunningham is an American gospel singer and songwriter known for being the son of the late American singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin. Additionally, he is a husband and a father of six.

