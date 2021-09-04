Mary Austin: where is Freddie Mercury’s former partner now?

Mary Georgina Austin, popularly known as Mary Austin, is the long-term partner to Britain's late celebrity, Freddie Mercury. It was her undying love for the Queen singer that had her come to the spotlight. What does she do now?

What happened to Mary Austin after Freddie Mercury died? Where is Mary Austin today? Read on to find out what exactly transpired, and find more information about Freddie Mercury's former girlfriend, including details about her personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Mary Georgina Austin

Mary Georgina Austin Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: March 6, 1951

March 6, 1951 Age: 70 years old (as of 2021)

70 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Fulham, London, United Kingdom

Fulham, London, United Kingdom Current residence : London, UK

: London, UK Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 171

171 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Body measurements in inches: 32-28-32

32-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-71-81

81-71-81 Shoe size: 7 US

7 US Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Partner(s): Freddie Mercury, Piers Cameron, and Nicholas Holford

Freddie Mercury, Piers Cameron, and Nicholas Holford Children: 2

2 Profession: Secretary, receptionist, and homemaker

Secretary, receptionist, and homemaker Net worth: $115-150 million

Mary Austin's bio

On March 6, 1951, Mary Austin was born in Fulham, London, United Kingdom. She holds a British nationality and is of white ethnicity. Austin's parents were deaf, and the only way they communicated to their daughter was through lip-reading and sign language.

Her dad worked as a wallpaper trimmer specialist while her mother was a housemaid. The family lived in a small house, and since they weren't making enough money to sustain them, Mary had to drop out of school to find a job.

Mary Austin's age

As of September 2021, Austin is 70 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

After Mary dropped out of school at 15, she worked as a receptionist in a company where she made a modest income. Later on, she took on a job of a store assistant at Biba, a posh and fashionable department store.

This job was quite intriguing for her, for she could now serve different customers, including some of the biggest celebrities such as Freddie Mercury.

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin

When Freddie Mercury met Mary, he was 24 years old while Mary was 19 and working at the clothing boutique. Young and in love, the two could have never imagined what the future had in store for them, both as partners and as friends.

Although some music lovers are unfamiliar with her, she played a crucial role in the late rock star's professional and personal life. Mercury often referred to her as his common-law wife.

She was Mercury's muse, and the two decided to move in together in West Kensington. Of all the songs Mercury wrote professing his undying love for Austin, Love of My Life was the most popular. His fans had it clear how much he adored his partner and the role she had played in his life. In addition to that, Freddie once confessed:

I might have all the problems in the world, but I have Mary, and that gets me through. I still see her every day, and I am as fond of her now as I have ever been. I'll love her until I draw my last breath.

Even though the two were very much in love, they never got married. Instead, Instead, Freddie came out as homosexual. Although she had earlier suspected him of having an affair, Mary had no idea Freddie was gay until his confession.

It was Mercury's numerous infidelity cases that led to them splitting up. After learning that he was HIV positive, Mercury decided not to disclose his status to the public. However, a handful of people knew, one of them being Mary, his ex-partner.

The news at that time was uncompromising for her to bear, but she never ceased being Freddie's closest confidante, taking care of him until his last breath.

Freddie's last wish was to have his body cremated. However, Austin was the only person he trusted to scatter his ashes. To the day, nobody knows where she took his remains.

Did Mary Austin have children?

Yes. However, Mary did not have kids with her long-term partner Freddie. Austin married Piers Cameron in 1990 and had two children with him. Mary Austin's children are Richard and Jamie. The couple did not last long, for they divorced shortly after three years into their marriage. She then later on got married to Nicholas Holford. Unfortunately, their marriage got annulled.

Even though the late Freddie wasn't the biological father of Mary Austin's kids, he adored and loved them when he was still alive. He was the godfather to Richard, Mary Austin's son.

Where is Mary Austin now?

Today, she lives a quiet life in London, in a mansion that Freddie left under her name.

Body measurements

Austin is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 54 kilograms. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mary Austin's net worth

Mary Austin has been a homemaker most of her life. Her net worth is alleged to be between $115-150 million. Most of the money comes from what Freddie left her. Additionally, she has been receiving 50% of his royalties. Although the number might have gone up to 75% after the death of Mercury's parents.

Even though Mary Austin claims she is grateful to Freddie for securing her future and her sons', she admits that the wealth is somewhat a burden. As a result, she currently leads a reclusive life and rarely leaves her mansion.

