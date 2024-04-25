An unknown number of inmates have escaped from Suleja Correctional Center in Niger state after a rainstorm tore down the facility

The security agents guarding the prison were overwhelmed by the number of prisoners who charged at them during the incident

Efforts are now ongoing to track down the escaped prisoners and return them to the cells

Many prisoners serving time at the Suleja Correctional Centre, located in Suleja Local Government of Niger state, fled the facility after a rainstorm brought down a part of the inner fencing.

The heavy downpour on Wednesday night led to a cell being torn down, providing incarcerated individuals with a chance at freedom.

Security agents are still looking for the on-the-run inmates Image: Getty Images Image is just for illustration purposes

Source: Getty Images

Leadership News reported that security personnel have been sent to likely hideouts of the fleeing prisoners.

Reporters gathered that security forces fired many shots in the air, attempting to scare the inmates out of hiding.

While the State Comptroller of Prisons declined to speak to the press, it has been noted that security has been beefed up on the Minna-Suleja and Suleja-Kaduna roads, including the Madalla axis to Abuja road, which is a likely escape route out of the state for the inmates.

Source: Legit.ng