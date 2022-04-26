Garrett Hilbert’s biography: age, height, wife, Dude Perfect, accident

Garrett Hilbert is an American YouTuber and social media personality renowned for being co-founder of the popular YouTube channel Dude Perfect along with Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Cody Jones and Coby. They mostly upload sports challenges, stunts and comedy videos on their channel.

The famous YouTuber in navy blue shorts. Photo: @garrethilbert

Source: Instagram

Garrett Hilbert is a popular internet personality with millions of followers across various social media platforms, particularly YouTube and Instagram. Besides making videos, he is also an architect and has worked at PBK Architects as an intern from 2009 to 2013.

Profile summary

Full name: Garrett Hilbert

Garrett Hilbert Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13 May 1987

13 May 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States

Plano, Texas, United States Current residence: Plano, Texas, United States

Plano, Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5’ 11”

: 5’ 11” Height in centimetres: 181

181 Weight in pounds: 151

151 Weight in kilograms: 71

71 Hair colour: Auburn

Auburn Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Cheryl Hilbert

Cheryl Hilbert Sibling: 2

2 Relationship status : Married

: Married Wife: Kristen Hilbert

Kristen Hilbert Children: 3

3 Education: Texas A&M University, University of Texas

Texas A&M University, University of Texas Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, architect

YouTuber, social media influencer, architect Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Instagram: @garrethilbert

@garrethilbert YouTube: Dude Perfect

Garrett Hilbert’s biography

The American YouTuber with his sons. Photo: @garrethilbert

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Plano, Texas, United States of America, to his mother, Cheryl Hilbert. He was raised alongside his two brothers named, Chase and Pierce.

Regarding his educational background, he graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Design in 2010. Later on, he joined the University of Texas and graduated with a Master's degree in Architecture in 2012.

What is Garrett Hilbert's age?

The famous YouTuber is 35 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 May 1987, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Together with his fellow YouTubers, Tyler, Coby, Cory and Cody, Garrett started a YouTube channel on 16 March 2009 titled Dude Perfect while at Texas A&M University. They have since engaged their fans, consistently uploading sports challenges, stunts, trick shots and comedy on the channel.

The popular YouTuber has garnered a significant following across various social media platforms, with over 57.5 million subscribers on their joint YouTube channel and over 979k followers on his Instagram.

Garrett uses his significant following on social media to promote various brands. Among his endorsements are Callaway Golf Company, Garmin Ltd., Ruffles, CareOne Sport Sunscreen, Coppertone SPORT and many more.

What is Garrett Hilbert's net worth?

According to Biography Mark, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Garrett Hilbert's wife?

The social media influencer with his wife. Photo: @garrethilbert

Source: Instagram

Garrett Hilbert's wife is Kristen Hilbert. The two tied the knot in 2011 and have been married for more than 10 years now. They have three children together; two sons named Owen and Lincoln Hilbert and a daughter called Iris.

What is Garrett Hilbert's height?

The influencer is 5 feet 11 inches (181 centimetres), and he weighs about 151 pounds (71 kilograms).

What happened to Garrett from Dude perfect?

Did Garrett from Dude Perfect die? Rumours had it that Garrett had been killed in a fatal car accident on 4 September 2021. Information about Garrett Hilbert's death shocked many of his fans. Nevertheless, this was a malicious hoax, as he is alive. He confirmed this when he commented on the matter on 12 September 2021.

Fast facts about Garrett Hilbert

Does Garrett Hilbert still own a cat? Yes. He still owns a cat named Tiger Lilly. The cat was given to him in December 2020 at an animal shelter after he was selected to own a cat in the 20th Dude Perfect Overtime. What is Garrett Hilbert’s age? He is 35 years old as of 2022. What is Garrett Hilbert’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2022. What is Garrett Hilbert’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 181 centimetres. Who is Garrett Hilbert? He is a prominent American YouTuber and social media personality. Is Garrett Hilbert alive? Yes, the influencer is alive, contrary to the rumours that were circulating on social media that he had died in a fatal car accident on 4 September 2021. Therefore information about Garrett Hilbert's accident was just a mere hoax.

Garrett Hilbert is a rising YouTube and social media personality who has consistently engaged his fans with great content since he started his content creation career.

Source: Legit.ng