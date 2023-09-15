Who is Ruby Guest? Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter

Who is Ruby Guest? She is an American gaming enthusiast and computer gaming editor. She is best recognised for being the daughter of famous Hollywood actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest.

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis (C) and daughters Annie Guest (R) and Ruby Guest (L) arrive for the premiere of "Halloween Ends" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Even though she hails from a well-known entertainment family, Ruby Guest has managed to stay away from the spotlight for a long period. She hit the headlines when she came out in 2020. She is married and works in the gaming industry.

Profile summary

Full name Ruby Guest Gender Female Date of birth 1 March 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jamie Lee Curtis Father Christopher Guest Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Kynthia Profession Computer gaming editor, TV personality

Ruby Guest’s biography

Ruby was adopted by American actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest in 1996. She has an older sister, Annie Guest, who was adopted by the family in 1986. Annie is a professional dancer and instructor.

Who are Ruby Guest’s grandparents? Her maternal grandparents are Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Her paternal grandparents are Jean Pauline Hindes and Peter Haden-Guest. She is an American national of white ethnicity residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Ruby Guest’s age?

Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 March 1996. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Ruby Guest do for a living?

Growing up, Ruby had a penchant for gaming and has been an avid video gamer. As a result, she ventured into the gaming industry as a computer gaming editor. She reportedly works as a video editor for a professional gamer on YouTube.

According to IMDb, she has been featured in the 2014 documentary World of Warcraft: Looking for Group. She also has a voice-over credit in an episode of the 2012 comedy TV series Game Grumps. Ruby was an associate producer in two episodes of the 2011 TV series The Completionist.

Ruby Guest’s spouse

Who is Ruby Guest’s wife? The video editor has been married to Kynthia since 29 May 2022. The couple got hitched in a World of Warcraft-themed wedding at Jamie Lee Curtis’s backyard in her Los Angeles home.

How tall is Ruby Guest?

Actor Christopher Guest’s daughter stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs about Ruby Guest

Who is Ruby Guest? She is the youngest daughter of American actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest, born on 1 March 1996. Does Ruby Guest have siblings? She has an older sister, Annie Guest, a professional dancer and instructor. Where is Ruby Guest from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Was Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter adopted? Ruby Guest was adopted by the Guest family when she was young. What is Ruby Guest’s profession? She is a computer gaming editor. Who is Ruby Guest’s partner? She is Kynthia’s spouse. How long have Ruby and Kynthia been married? They tied the knot on 29 May 2022 and have been married for over a year.

Ruby Guest has made a name for herself as a computer gaming editor. She is married to Kynthia and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

