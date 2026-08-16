Nottingham Forest held a farewell for Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi during their final pre-season appearance

Coventry City agreed a £17 million deal to sign Awoniyi as the newly promoted club builds their squad

Players and fans gave Awoniyi a guard of honour, with club insiders describing him as a model professional

Nottingham Forest have said a warm goodbye to Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi as he prepares to join newly promoted Coventry City in a £17 million permanent transfer.

The Nigerian striker's departure from the City Ground had been anticipated for some time having dealt with multiple serious injuries.

Nottingham Forest celebrate Taiwo Awoniyi. Photo by Nigel French.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi had slipped down the pecking order at Forest, and the club moved to formalise his exit during pre-season as Coventry strengthened their squad ahead of life in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest celebrates Taiwo Awoniyi

During Nottingham Forest's final pre-season fixture, players and supporters gave Awoniyi a guard of honour, a gesture that underlined the affection the club had for him despite his limited role in recent seasons.

Footage of the tribute circulated on X, showing the warm send-off the striker received from teammates and fans alike.

As noted by BBC Sport, Club sources described Awoniyi as a consummate professional who carried himself with distinction both on and off the pitch.

His influence in the dressing room was cited as a key reason the farewell was handled with such a ceremony, a reflection of the respect he earned during his time in Nottingham.

The £17 million fee Coventry City agreed represents a significant investment from the Midlands club as they look to compete at the top level following their promotion.

Awoniyi's experience in English football, combined with his international pedigree with the Nigerian national team, made him an attractive option for the club.

The forward joined Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 and was part of the side that secured Premier League survival before injuries and competition for places limited his involvement.

His time at the City Ground ends with memories of that guard of honour, a fitting close to a chapter that saw him contribute to one of English football's more remarkable recent stories.

Lampard gets new striker

Legit.ng previously reported that Frank Lampard got a new striker after Coventry City agreed a deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

The Chelsea legend who helped the club gain promotion for the first time in 25 years has been backed in the transfer market with over £100 million.

Source: Legit.ng