Maddie Lambert’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Maddie Lambert is a renowned American YouTuber and a social media personality. She has gained popularity for regularly sharing vlogs about her life as a teen mother.

The YouTuber in a Portland sweatshirt. Photo: @maddieelambertt

Source: Instagram

Maddie Lambert has faced a lot of backlash for getting pregnant in her teens. The negative reaction from the public made her consider giving the baby up for adoption or getting an abortion. However, seeing the ultrasound for the first time encouraged her to go through with the pregnancy.

Profile summary

Full name : Maddie Lambert

: Maddie Lambert Nickname: Mads

Mads Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 11 April 2003

: 11 April 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Fort Worth, Texas, United States

: Fort Worth, Texas, United States Current residence : Fort Worth, TX, US

: Fort Worth, TX, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'2"

: 5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches : 32-25-34

: 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-63-86

: 81-63-86 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Father: Sam L. Dossett

Sam L. Dossett Mother : Melissa Dossett

: Melissa Dossett Siblings : 4

: 4 Brothers: Slate Axle, Stone

Slate Axle, Stone Sisters: Avelina, River

Avelina, River Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend: Randy Crowley

Randy Crowley Children: 1

1 Daughter: Everly

Everly Profession : YouTuber, social media influencer

: YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $348,000

$348,000 Instagram: @maddieelambertt

@maddieelambertt YouTube: Maddie Lambert

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Maddie Lambert's biography

The influencer with her daughter. Photo: @maddieelambertt

Source: Instagram

The famous YouTuber was born in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Her parents are Melissa and Sam L. Dossett. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a housewife. Maddie Lambert's siblings are Slate Axle, Stone, Avelina and River.

When is Maddie Lambert's birthday?

She was born on 11 April 2003. Her birth sign is Aries.

How old is Maddie Lambert?

Maddie Lambert's age is 19 years old as of 2022.

Career

The famous YouTuber started her self-titled channel in August 2017 and shared her debut video titled Single Mom at 14: My Story in May 2018. The video's primary goal was not to encourage underage pregnancy but to educate pregnant girls on how to handle it gracefully.

Her vlogs mainly include her morning/afternoon routines with the baby, shopping vlogs and collective vlogs with family. Currently, she boasts 1.67 million subscribers.

Apart from posting her videos on YouTube, the content creator also uploads her content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has 291k followers as of now.

What is Maddie Lambert's net worth?

The YouTuber poses for a photo with her child. Photo: @maddieelambertt

Source: Instagram

There are no verified sources stating how much the celebrity is worth. According to StatSmash, she is allegedly worth $348,000.

Who is Maddie Lambert's husband?

The social media influencer does not have a husband at the moment. However, she is currently dating a guy named Randy Crowley.

Who is the father of Maddie Lambert's baby?

Maddie Lambert's baby daddy is called Isaac Frausto. The two started dating in 2017 but soon broke up. Shortly after that, Maddie Lambert's daughter was born on 5 January 2018. She named her Everly Joy.

How old was Maddie Lambert when she gave birth to her daughter? Maddie gave birth to her child when she was at the age of 14.

What is Maddie Lambert's height?

Maddie is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. She weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-25-34 inches or 81-63-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Maddie Lambert

The YouTuber has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Where does Maddie Lambert live? She currently resides in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Maddie and American YouTuber Katie Gonzales are close friends. Both became popular on YouTube as teen mothers.

She uses her significant following on social media to promote various brands. Among her endorsements are MyHeritage DNA, Current and PinchMe.

The YouTuber had to drop out of high school because of her pregnancy.

The American influencer has been romantically linked to a guy named Jacob, best known as Jake. The pair began going on dates in 2019 and appeared together on YouTube. They have since broken up.

Maddie Lambert is an American YouTuber. Her content mainly focuses on daily vlogs and stories of parenting as a teen mom.

READ ALSO: Addison Riecke's biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Addison Riecke's biography. She is an actress, producer, and social media celebrity from the United States. She is widely recognized for her role as Nora Thunderman in the blockbuster Nickelodeon show The Thundermans.

Addison's first role came in 2013 when she appeared in How to Live with Your Parents. Her role on the show was a minor one as she only starred in 1 episode of the show. Since then, she has appeared in other television shows and movies, including A Girl Named Jo and Banana Split. The actress currently has 9 acting credits under her name.

Source: Legit.ng