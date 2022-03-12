Marilee Fiebig’s biography: who is T.J. Holmes married to?

Marilee Fiebig is an American attorney and the current Rock Nation Chief of Staff. She is well-known as the wife of American journalist T.J. Holmes.

American attorney posing in a blue-black dress. Photo: @marileefholmes

Source: Instagram

Who is T.J. Holmes married to? He is married to Marilee Fiebig, a lawyer. She started the early years of her career at Wilhelmina as a General Counsel and Vice-President. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about her.

Profile Summary

Full name: Marilee Fiebig Holmes

Marilee Fiebig Holmes Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 October 1977

27 October 1977 Age: 44 (as of March 2022)

44 (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’8’’

5’8’’ Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 3 (US)

3 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Mother: Pauline

Pauline Father: William

William Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes Children: 1

1 College: Vanderbilt Law School, University of Michigan

Vanderbilt Law School, University of Michigan Profession: Attorney

Attorney Net worth: $500,000

Marilee Fiebig’s biography

She grew up alongside her two siblings, Jason and Chantale. The family moved from Congo to America when Marilee was 5 years old.

When is Marilee Fiebig’s birthday?

The American attorney was born on 27 October 1977. As of March 2022, Marilee Holmes' age is 44 years old.

Where is Marilee Fiebig from?

American lawyer posing with her daughter, Sabine. Photo: @marileefholmes

Source: Instagram

She was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Who are Marilee Holmes’ parents?

Her parents are William and Pauline. Her parents met in Congo when her dad went there on a mission with the Peace Corps.

What is Marilee Fiebig Holmes’ ethnicity?

She is an American national with a mixed ethnic background. She has White American and Congolese roots.

Education

She went to the University of Michigan after completing her secondary education. After graduating from Michigan University, she joined Vanderbilt Law School to pursue a law course.

How did Marilee Fiebig become famous?

She came into the spotlight after her marriage to the famous American journalist T.J. Holmes. Holmes has worked as an anchor for CNN Saturday and Sunday Morning. He has also worked for BET Network for one year. Currently, he is working for ABC News.

T.J. Holmes’ wife is an attorney. She has worked as the Vice President of Operations and general counsel for Wilhelmina. In 2014, she rendered her services as an Immigration Associate Attorney for LLP, Del Rey, Fragonem, Bernsen, and Loewy.

Currently, Marilee Holmes is the Chief of Staff at Rock Nation. She also works as an experienced Lawyer and Business Executive at Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization protecting children worldwide.

What is Marilee Fiebig’s net worth?

It is alleged that Fiebig has a net worth of $500k as of 2022. That said, Marilee herself has not confirmed this number.

Marriage to T.J. Holmes

American attorney posing for a photo in a white top and beige skirt. Photo: @marileefholmes

Source: Instagram

After divorcing his first wife in 2007, T.J. Holmes married Marilee Fiebig. They met in 2009 and started courting. The two exchanged their vows on 1 March 2010. They had a private wedding attended by family and friends. They held their wedding in Memphis, Tennessee. The couple has a daughter Sabine. She was born in January 2013.

Body measurements and statistics

T.J. Holmes’ spouse is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) tall. She weighs 150 pounds (68 kg).

Marilee Fiebig is an American attorney. She has worked for Wilhelmina as a Vice President of Operations and general counsel. Presently Holmes' wife is the chief of staff at Rock Nation. She came into the limelight as the wife of T.J. Holmes, an American journalist.

