Late Ralphie May’s wife today: What is Lahna Turner up to now?

Lahna Turner, the late Ralphie May’s wife, is an American actress and songwriter. Aside from that, Lahna is a stand-up comedian and a talented singer. Furthermore, she has made waves for her appearance in the film Teacher of the Year (2014).
Profile summary
- Full name: Lahna Nicole Turner
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: July 15, 1975
- Age: 46 (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Wallace, Idaho, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’5”
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 126
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Widow
- Partner: Ralphie May
- Children: 2
- Son: August James May
- Daughter: April June May
- University: Texas State University
- Profession: Comedian, songwriter, singer, actress
- Net worth: $6.5 million
- Facebook: @Lahna Turner
- Twitter: @LahnaTurner
Lahna Turner’s bio
Lahna Nicole Turner was born on July 15, 1975, in Wallace, Idaho, USA. Her birth sign is Cancer.
She completed her higher education at Texas State University. She received a degree in Fine Arts with a focus on Photo Technology.
Lahna Turner, late Ralphie May's wife, is of American nationality. Her ethnicity is white. Turner is 46 years as of 2021. The American stand-up comedian was raised in a Christian family.
Career
Lahna Turner sparked an interest in comedy at a tender age. However, she garnered popularity in comedy when she engaged with her late husband Ralphie May, a stand-up comedian.
Aside from being a comedian, Lahna is also an actress. She has been featured in the movies below.
- Brand New Old Love (2018) as Thrift Store Owner
- This is Meg (2017) as Angel
- Teacher of the Year (2014) as Ursula Featherstone
- Still Workin on It (2010) as Joann
She has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, VH1 and Animal Planet. In addition, she occasionally plays top comedy clubs and theatres across the United States.
Lahna Turner, the comedian, is into music and songwriting. Notably, she produces comedic songs and has a liking to perform with a guitar for hours.
She received a great deal of publicity from her one-hour special video song titled “so…I Wrote a Song About It” . Her other songs include the Fart song and D!@k Jokes and Other Associated Love Songs.
Ralphie May and Lahna Turner’s relationship
Ralphie May and his wife met in Houston while the two were at an open mic event. On June 3, 2005, May married Turner. They exchanged vows at a wedding that family and friends attended.
Raphie and Lahna had two children. Their first child was a daughter born in September 2007, whom they called April June May. When did Ralphie May have his second child? The late May and his wife had their second child in June 2009. It was a son whom they named August James May.
Their romantic life was great until October 2015, when Ralphie May filed for divorce from Turner and sought custody for their children. However, the divorce process was not finalized as May passed on before the completion of their separation. Lahna Tuner's late husband was 45 years old when he died.
What happened to Ralphie's wife?
Is Ralphie may's wife still alive? Yes, she is. Besides, she is still working on her career, touring across the country with her standup routine.
Is Lahna Turner remarried? No, the comedian is not remarried to another man. Currently, she is looking after her two children in the United States.
Lahna Turner's net worth
What's the net worth of comedian Lahna Turner? It is alleged that she is worth approximately $6.5 million, but this information is still under review as it has not been officially verified.
Lahna Turner is a successful comedian, musician, producer, actor, and a mother of two. The late Ralphie May's wife has made a name for herself outside of her husband's fame. Today, she continues sharing her talent with the world.
