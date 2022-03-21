Theresa Frostad Eggesbø’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø is a Norwegian actress, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her appearance in the TV show Ragnarok, where she plays Saxa. Theresa has also appeared in other movies and TV shows such as Skam, The Comet, Lemon World, and Threesome.

Theresa, also known as Resa Saffa Park, is a musician. She has released singles such as You Need a Puppy, Borrowed Time, and Sunday. In addition to this, she has released an EP titled Dumb and Num'.

Profile summary

Full name : Theresa Frostad Eggesbø

: Theresa Frostad Eggesbø Nickname : Resa Saffa Park

: Resa Saffa Park Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 28 December 1998

28 December 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Dubai, United Arab Emirates

: Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current residence : Oslo, Norway

: Oslo, Norway Nationality : Norwegian

: Norwegian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35

34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-88

86-63-88 Dress size : 4 (US)

: 4 (US) Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blonde

: Blonde Mother : Cecilie Frostad

: Cecilie Frostad Father : Olav Eggesbø

: Olav Eggesbø Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single College : The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

: The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts Profession : Actress, singer, songwriter

: Actress, singer, songwriter Net worth: $2 million - $3 million

$2 million - $3 million Instagram: @therrmerr

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø’s bio

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Theresa Frostad spent her childhood in Dubai and Oslo. She is the daughter of Cecilie Frostad and Olav Eggesbø.

Frostad was raised in a family of four. She has a sister named Josefine Frostad Eggesbø.

Theresa is a Norwegian national and is of white ethnicity.

When is Theresa Frostad Eggesbø's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on the 28th day of December. Frostad was born in the year 1998 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

How old Theresa Frostad Eggesbø?

As of 2022, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø's age is 23 years.

Education

After graduating high school, the young actress went to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in Liverpool, England.

Career

Theresa is best known as an actress and singer. Although she has stated that music is her one true passion, she is best recognized for her role in the Netflix show Ragnarok.

Frostad made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared in the TV Show Skam. She plays Sonja and appears in season three.

Her next role came in 2017 when she was cast in the movie The Comet. She plays Charlotte, one of the leading roles in the mystery drama movie.

The actress is best known for her role in the TV show Ragnarok, where she plays Saxa. She appears in the 12 episodes.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø's movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, she has 6 credits to her name. Here is a list of her movies and TV shows:

Skam (2016) - Sonja

(2016) - Sonja The Comet (2017) - Charlotte

(2017) - Charlotte November (2018) - Anna

(2018) - Anna Ragnarok (2020 - 2021) - Saxa

(2020 - 2021) - Saxa Threesome (2021) - Zoe

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø's music

Theresa, also known by her stage name Resa Saffa Park, released her first single on 3rd June 2018. The single was followed by Borrowed Time on YouTube.

Below is a list of all his popular songs:

Sassy

Borrowed Time

Dandelions

Candles

Tendencies

Little Darlings

You Need a Puppy

God is Drunk

Sunday

Love Ain't Free

Who?

Skeletons' Waltz

Resa Saffa Park currently has two EPs titled Spaces and Dumb and Num'. Spaces is her latest project. She has stated that the EP is a compilation of her thoughts and feelings.

I released my debut EP one month or so after the worldwide lockdown so I guess my musical career has been very much during the pandemic which naturally put a massive damper on things, so this time I am hoping that I can actually play my music a lot live! It feels very good to be releasing this EP as I feel that this package is a much more precise presentation of who I am as an artist.

Who is Theresa Frostad Eggesbø's boyfriend?

The actress is currently not dating. However, she was previously linked to James Amos. The two dated in 2018 and even shared pictures of each other on their social media pages.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø's height

She is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm). She also weighs 132 lbs (60 kgs).

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø has made a name for herself as a songwriter, singer and actress. Although she is best known for her TV roles, she is also an up-and-coming singer who has two EPs to her name.

