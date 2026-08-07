Nollywood actor Jide Awobona opened up about an uncomfortable kissing scene he had to film with an actress who had bad breath

The actor disclosed his experience during an interview with Yanga FM, speaking about what happened after the scene

Awobona raised serious concerns about the health risks of kissing co-stars without prior medical screening on film sets

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona is speaking out about one of the less glamorous realities of on-screen romance — and his account has sparked conversation about actor welfare and hygiene protocols on film sets.

In an interview with Yanga FM, Awobona revealed that he has filmed kissing scenes during his career but drew the line at a particularly uncomfortable encounter with an unnamed co-star whose breath made the experience deeply unpleasant.

Jide Awobona shares an uncomfortable kissing scene he had to film with an actress who had bad breath. Photos: Jide Awobona.

Source: Instagram

The actor did not hold back when describing the moment, switching into Pidgin English to drive the point home:

"Yes, I have done it. But if you get that kind funny odor, I go japa oo. I no fit kiss you."

What Happened on Set

When the interviewer pressed further, asking whether he had actually acted opposite someone with mouth odour, Awobona confirmed that it had happened and explained what he did immediately after:

"Yes, I don act with somebody wey get mouth odor. And I go one place go wash my mouth. And the person con see me."

He added that the experience left him genuinely worried about his health, noting that the lack of mandatory medical checks before actors share such close scenes on set is an issue worth addressing.

"I just dey pray make person no go contact something because I don tire," he said.

Awobona did not name the actress involved in the incident, and his remarks appeared aimed less at embarrassing anyone and more at flagging what he sees as a real occupational hazard.

Jide Awobona raises serious concerns about the health risks of kissing co-stars without prior medical screening on film sets. Photo: Jide Awobona.

Source: Instagram

Jide Awobona defends his female movie role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jide Awobona sparked a major online conversation in 2025 after transforming into a woman for his advocacy film titled Rise With Me.

The filmmaker faced heavy criticism from some netizens who felt a female actor should have played the challenging character.

Jide Awobona dismissed the negative comments and noted that playing the gender-crossing role gave him an opportunity to showcase his wide acting range.

Source: Legit.ng