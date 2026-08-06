Daddy Freeze released an emotional video on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, pleading with the Nigerian Army over soldiers detained after Peller's wedding

The media personality revealed that soldiers helped protect him and other celebrities from a dangerous crowd during the ceremony

Daddy Freeze called on all celebrities who attended Peller's wedding to sign a petition for the soldiers' release

Media personality Daddy Freeze has publicly appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers reportedly arrested following their role at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Daddy Freeze described the roadside chaos that unfolded as the celebrity convoy arrived at the outdoor wedding venue, explaining that soldiers on the scene intervened to hold back an aggressive crowd that had surrounded the vehicles.

Daddy Freeze sends message to Nigerian Army over arrested soldiers. Credit: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

"If not for these soldiers, we would have been in trouble," he said.

While acknowledging that the arrested soldiers may have violated military rules by operating outside their designated duties, Daddy Freeze argued their actions that day were a matter of public safety.

"It is part of a soldier's duty to secure lives and property. They did it on that day," he said, adding, "How much is their salary? If they were well paid, would they be on the streets?"

Daddy Freeze's Petition Call to Fellow Celebrities

Beyond his own appeal, Daddy Freeze urged every celebrity who attended Peller's wedding or witnessed the incident to jointly write a formal petition to the Nigerian Army seeking clemency for the detained soldiers.

Daddy Freeze shares key role arrested soldiers played at Peller's wedding. Credit: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Watch Daddy Freeze's full appeal to the Nigerian Army below:

How netizens reacted

Here is how social media users reacted:

@liorah_niyo commented:

"Anyway make dem calm down with them.. Nah beg we dey beg"

@alaran_oyindamola_ogunsuyi wrote:

"Them to they are look for what to eat as well na Nigeria cause all these issues"

@kennywhite4rew said:

"They should forgive them"

@kollyjay231 reacted:

"Guy go and seat somewhere jare ...no other security force to protect them"

@rakiotanig shared:

"I respect Daddy freeze for standing up and other celebrities should do the same to help get the soldiers released."

@kvngjakes1 added:

"Oga na police work to protect lives and properties..... Nigeria Military are not even supposed to seen within the country on their uniform"

Daddy Freeze reacts to Peller's fake dollar drama

Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze, during a livestream, dismissed the idea that wealthy guests at the event could have been behind the alleged act.

Instead, he pointed fingers at some celebrities and Nollywood actors.

“Peller said he was sprayed fake dollars. It's Nollywood actors and celebrities that'll give Peller fake dollars, not billionaires like Chief Priest,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng