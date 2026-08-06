Peller’s Wedding: Daddy Freeze Pleads With Nigerian Army Over Arrested Soldiers in Heartfelt Video
- Daddy Freeze released an emotional video on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, pleading with the Nigerian Army over soldiers detained after Peller's wedding
- The media personality revealed that soldiers helped protect him and other celebrities from a dangerous crowd during the ceremony
- Daddy Freeze called on all celebrities who attended Peller's wedding to sign a petition for the soldiers' release
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Media personality Daddy Freeze has publicly appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers reportedly arrested following their role at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.
In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Daddy Freeze described the roadside chaos that unfolded as the celebrity convoy arrived at the outdoor wedding venue, explaining that soldiers on the scene intervened to hold back an aggressive crowd that had surrounded the vehicles.
"If not for these soldiers, we would have been in trouble," he said.
While acknowledging that the arrested soldiers may have violated military rules by operating outside their designated duties, Daddy Freeze argued their actions that day were a matter of public safety.
"It is part of a soldier's duty to secure lives and property. They did it on that day," he said, adding, "How much is their salary? If they were well paid, would they be on the streets?"
Daddy Freeze's Petition Call to Fellow Celebrities
Beyond his own appeal, Daddy Freeze urged every celebrity who attended Peller's wedding or witnessed the incident to jointly write a formal petition to the Nigerian Army seeking clemency for the detained soldiers.
Watch Daddy Freeze's full appeal to the Nigerian Army below:
How netizens reacted
Here is how social media users reacted:
@liorah_niyo commented:
"Anyway make dem calm down with them.. Nah beg we dey beg"
@alaran_oyindamola_ogunsuyi wrote:
"Them to they are look for what to eat as well na Nigeria cause all these issues"
@kennywhite4rew said:
"They should forgive them"
@kollyjay231 reacted:
"Guy go and seat somewhere jare ...no other security force to protect them"
@rakiotanig shared:
"I respect Daddy freeze for standing up and other celebrities should do the same to help get the soldiers released."
@kvngjakes1 added:
"Oga na police work to protect lives and properties..... Nigeria Military are not even supposed to seen within the country on their uniform"
Daddy Freeze reacts to Peller's fake dollar drama
Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze, during a livestream, dismissed the idea that wealthy guests at the event could have been behind the alleged act.
Instead, he pointed fingers at some celebrities and Nollywood actors.
“Peller said he was sprayed fake dollars. It's Nollywood actors and celebrities that'll give Peller fake dollars, not billionaires like Chief Priest,” he said.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng