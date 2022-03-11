Anuja Joshi’s biography: age, twin sister, movies and TV shows

Anuja Joshi is an American born Indian actress and model. She is the daughter of the famous Indian actor, Alankar Joshi. Anuja is best known for her appearance in movies and TV series such as The Resident (Leela Devi), Americanish (Archana) and Hello Mini (Rivanah Bannerjee).

A photo of Anuja Joshi. Photo; @anujabomajoshi

Source: Instagram

Anuja Joshi got her first major acting role in 2018 when she appeared in the TV show Hello Mini. She plays Rivanah Bannerjee, one of the main characters in the show. Anuja appears in 35 episodes of the show alongside other actors such as Mrinal Dutt, Priya Banerjee and Gaurav Chopra.

Profile summary

Full name: Anuja Boma Joshi

Anuja Boma Joshi Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 10 January 1992

: 10 January 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Potomac, Maryland, United States

: Potomac, Maryland, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: Dual citizenship

Dual citizenship Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion : Hindu

: Hindu Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 116

: 116 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Body measurements in inches : 36-31-36

: 36-31-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-78-91

91-78-91 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Namita Joshi

Namita Joshi Father : Alankar Joshi

: Alankar Joshi Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner: Ankur Rathee

Ankur Rathee University : Kanbar Institute of Film and Television

: Kanbar Institute of Film and Television Profession : Actress, model, singer, dancer

: Actress, model, singer, dancer Instagram: @anujabomajoshi

Anuja Joshi's bio

She was born in Potomac, Maryland, United States. Anuja is the daughter of Indian renowned child actor Alankar Joshi.

Her father starred in movies and TV shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya (1988), Sholay (1975), Deewaar (1975) and Kissa Kathmandu Kaa (1986). According to IMDB, he has over 49 credits to his name. Anuja's mothers' name is Namita Joshi.

Who are Anuja Joshi's siblings?

She was raised in a family of 3. She has a twin sister named Aneesha Joshi and a brother named Aashay Joshi. Anuja Joshi's family is heavily involved in the film industry. Anuja Joshi's twin sister has featured in movies and TV shows such as Simran, MacGyver and The Resident.

Anuja with her twin sister Aneesha. Photo: @anujabomajoshi

Source: Instagram

This is what she had to say about her upbring and her sister:

I’ve always been in the performing arts - me and my twin sister Aneesha - since we were children. That was a huge part of our upbringing. I’ve always wanted to become an actress. And I was surrounded by family members who were actors and actresses. It was always nurtured within me.

What is Anuja Joshi's age?

As of 2022, she is 30 years old. Anuja and Aneesha Joshi celebrate their birthday on the 10th of January every year. Aneesha was born a few minutes before her sister. Their zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Anuja Joshi's nationality?

She holds dual citizenship. She is an American-Indian national. She spent most of her childhood in the United States. She is of Asian heritage and belongs to the Hindu religion.

Education

She is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. She attained her degree from the Kanbar Institute of Film and Television. Anuja trained under veteran acting teacher and dialogue coach Alice Spivak and actor, director, and playwriter Grace Kiley in New York City.

Career

During her middle and high school years, she trained as a singer and dancer while learning Hindustani. She would occasionally perform classical music in vocal performance. In addition, she actively participated in musical theatre performances.

The actress got her first job working as an intern at NBCUniversal studios. During her time at NBCUniversal, she assisted in producing shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and Saturday Night Live. In addition, Anuja worked on TV shows such as Suits and Mr. Robot for USA / SYFY as part of the marketing and digital team.

Anuja got her first acting role in 2014 when she appeared in a short film titled 100: The Tribute. She played Heroine and featured alongside other stars such as Ankur Rathee and Nundini Rani.

Michael Hogan and Anuja Joshi in the Hed Really Like to put in a Central Line episode of The Resident. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

Her most prominent role to date is in the TV series Hello Mini. She plays Rivanah Bannerjee, the main character in the show. According to IMDB, she has 7 acting credits to her name. Here is a list of Anuja Joshi's movies and TV shows:

Anuja Joshi's movies list

100: The Tribute (2014) - Heroine

Americanish (2021) - Archana

Anuja Joshi's shows

Broken But Beautiful (2019) - Debbie

(2019) - Debbie Hello Mini (2019 - 2021) - Rivanah Bannerjee

(2019 - 2021) - Rivanah Bannerjee Fantasy Island (2021) - Nisha

(2021) - Nisha The Resident (2021 - 2022) - Leela Devi

Who is Anuja Joshi dating?

Actress Anuja Joshi is currently engaged to fellow actor Ankur Rathee. He is an Indian-American actor and dancer best known for his appearance in Four More Shots Please (2019), Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven (2019), Thappad (2020) and The Tashkent Files (2019). The couple got engaged on 18th July 2021.

Anuja Joshi is an actress, dancer, model and singer. She has appeared in different movies and TV shows. Joshi is currently engaged to fellow actor Ankur Rathee.

