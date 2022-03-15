Yung Poppy’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth

Yung Poppy is a YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States, whose popularity soared due to his sense of humour in most of his videos. As a result, he has a sizable following on various social media platforms such as Instagram.

Poppy posing in a white T-shirt and jeans. Photo: @theyungp

Source: Instagram

Yung Poppy is a famous comedian whose content has influenced a large number of people. It has been three years since he began creating content for his online fans. His biography below goes into details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name: Michael Steen

Michael Steen Nickname: Yung Poppy

Yung Poppy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25 March 1994

25 March 1994 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Current residence: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Frankie Zia

Frankie Zia Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @theyungp

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Yung Poppy's biography

Poppy sitting on a couch holding money. Photo: @theyungp

Source: Instagram

Yung Poppy's real name is Michael Steen. He was born in 1994 in San Diego, California, the United States. He has two sisters, but he has not revealed their names.

When is Yung Poppy's birthday?

The comedian celebrates his birthday every year on the 25th of March. According to astrology, Yung's zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Yung Poppy?

Yung Poppy's age is 27 years old as of 2022.

Rise to fame

Yung Poppy joined YouTube on 5 February 2014, when he launched his own YouTube account. His content primarily consists of real-life scenarios. Often, the YouTuber features his friends and family. His channel has 356 thousand subscribers right now. But, however, he hasn't posted a video in over three years now.

He currently uploads his comedy videos on his Instagram account, where he has a sizable fan base. As of this writing, he has 1.7 million followers.

What is Yung Poppy's net worth?

According to All Famous Birthdays, his net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source.

Is Yung Poppy gay?

Poppy squatting on a table. Photo: @theyungp

Source: Instagram

No, the comedian is straight. Yung Poppy's girlfriend is Frankie Zia; she is also a social media influencer and musician. He frequently features Frankie in many of his YouTube videos and shares her pictures on his socials.

He was previously in a relationship with Racquel Ramcharan, from 2018 to 2020.

How tall is Yung Poppy?

Yung Poppy's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 163 pounds (74 kilograms). The social media influencer has black hair and brown eyes.

What happened to Yung Poppy's drug case?

In July 2018, the American YouTuber was sentenced to prison for selling over 500 grams of Fentanyl to a Romana woman. In March 2020, he pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking fentanyl, which resulted in the overd*se death of a 33-year-old Ramona woman in July 2018.

Michael was given a sentence of 12 years and four months in prison. Robert Brewer, the US attorney in San Diego, said Michael's punishment should serve as a deterrent to fentanyl distributors.

Where is Yung Poppy now?

Is Yung Poppy in jail? According to The Sun, the YouTuber serving his time in a San Diego prison since 2020.

Yung Poppy is a social media influencer who rose for sharing comedic videos on his Instagram account and YouTube channel. In 2020, he was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for a drug-related crime.

READ ALSO: Jake Andrich's biography: age, height, sexuality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Jake Andrich. He is a social media personality from Canada. He is best known for his prominent tattoos and modelling photos that he frequently shares on social media.

Jake started his YouTube channel in 2019. He frequently posts content from his training sessions, daily vlogging, and TikTok reposts. His bio has all the details about his life.

Source: Legit.ng