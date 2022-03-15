Yung Poppy’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth
Yung Poppy is a YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States, whose popularity soared due to his sense of humour in most of his videos. As a result, he has a sizable following on various social media platforms such as Instagram.
Yung Poppy is a famous comedian whose content has influenced a large number of people. It has been three years since he began creating content for his online fans. His biography below goes into details about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Real name: Michael Steen
- Nickname: Yung Poppy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 25 March 1994
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
- Current residence: San Diego, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 163
- Weight in kilograms: 74
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Frankie Zia
- Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @theyungp
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Yung Poppy's biography
Yung Poppy's real name is Michael Steen. He was born in 1994 in San Diego, California, the United States. He has two sisters, but he has not revealed their names.
When is Yung Poppy's birthday?
The comedian celebrates his birthday every year on the 25th of March. According to astrology, Yung's zodiac sign is Aries.
How old is Yung Poppy?
Yung Poppy's age is 27 years old as of 2022.
Rise to fame
Yung Poppy joined YouTube on 5 February 2014, when he launched his own YouTube account. His content primarily consists of real-life scenarios. Often, the YouTuber features his friends and family. His channel has 356 thousand subscribers right now. But, however, he hasn't posted a video in over three years now.
He currently uploads his comedy videos on his Instagram account, where he has a sizable fan base. As of this writing, he has 1.7 million followers.
What is Yung Poppy's net worth?
According to All Famous Birthdays, his net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source.
Is Yung Poppy gay?
No, the comedian is straight. Yung Poppy's girlfriend is Frankie Zia; she is also a social media influencer and musician. He frequently features Frankie in many of his YouTube videos and shares her pictures on his socials.
He was previously in a relationship with Racquel Ramcharan, from 2018 to 2020.
How tall is Yung Poppy?
Yung Poppy's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 163 pounds (74 kilograms). The social media influencer has black hair and brown eyes.
What happened to Yung Poppy's drug case?
In July 2018, the American YouTuber was sentenced to prison for selling over 500 grams of Fentanyl to a Romana woman. In March 2020, he pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking fentanyl, which resulted in the overd*se death of a 33-year-old Ramona woman in July 2018.
Michael was given a sentence of 12 years and four months in prison. Robert Brewer, the US attorney in San Diego, said Michael's punishment should serve as a deterrent to fentanyl distributors.
Where is Yung Poppy now?
Is Yung Poppy in jail? According to The Sun, the YouTuber serving his time in a San Diego prison since 2020.
Yung Poppy is a social media influencer who rose for sharing comedic videos on his Instagram account and YouTube channel. In 2020, he was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for a drug-related crime.
READ ALSO: Jake Andrich's biography: age, height, sexuality, net worth
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Jake Andrich. He is a social media personality from Canada. He is best known for his prominent tattoos and modelling photos that he frequently shares on social media.
Jake started his YouTube channel in 2019. He frequently posts content from his training sessions, daily vlogging, and TikTok reposts. His bio has all the details about his life.
Source: Legit.ng