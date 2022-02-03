Jess Hilarious’ biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Jess Hilarious is an American comedian, reality TV star, and social media influencer who has been on MTV's Wild 'N Out season 9 and other VH1 BET series like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Jessica Robin Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Jess Hilarious is a well-known stand-up comedian and a sought-after personality. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Jess Hilarious' biography

Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore attends the 2018 Pre-Emmy Party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Where is Jess Hilarious from? The TV personality was born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Her parents are Kevin and Robin Moore. She grew up alongside her two siblings.

What is Jess Hilarious' real name?

Her real name is Jessica Robin Moore.

When is Jess Hilarious' birthday?

The American-based comedian was born on 13 February 1992. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Jess Hilarious?

Jess Hilarious' age is 30 years old as of 2022.

How did Jess Hilarious become famous?

Jessica Moore started her comedy career by posting short comedy skits on her Instagram account. Within a short period, she had gained significant popularity. She currently has 5.2m followers on the platform.

She became the first celebrity to win the BET Social Award for Clapback. She has also appeared in several TV shows and films like:

2021: Hip Hop Family Christmas as T the Rapper

as T the Rapper 2020: 2 Minutes of Fame as Zena

as Zena 2019: The Varnell Hill Show

2019: I Got the Hook Up 2 as Officer Keisha Smith

as Officer Keisha Smith 2018-2019: Rel as Brittany / Harriet Tubman

as Brittany / Harriet Tubman 2017: All Def Comedy

She has made guest appearances and co-hosted several shows. They include:

2021: Nick Cannon

2021: Twenties After-Show with B. Scott

2021: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

2020: Def Comedy Jam Healing Through Laughter

2019: Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

2018-2019: The Real

2019: Dish Nation

2018: Open Late with Peter Rosenberg

2018: Hip Hop Squares

2018: Black Card Revoked

2017-2018: Wild 'N Out

2017: Face Value

Is Jess Hilarious married?

Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore appears at a special hometown screening of "REL" hosted by FOX at in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: Getty Images

Jess Hilarious is not married. She is currently dating Daniel Parsons. They have been dating since 2021, but they have been acquainted for four years. Before dating Daniel, she was in a relationship with Kountry Wayne.

Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne made their relationship romantic in January 2019 but grew apart some time later. She was also in a relationship with a man named Chris.

Who is Jess Hilarious' son?

The American comedian has a son named Ashton Amar James.

What is Jess Hilarious' height?

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall (156 cm), and she weighs 105 pounds (48 kg).

What is Jess Hilarious' net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not verifiable.

What happened to Jess Hilarious?

Jess posted a series of now-deleted videos in which she alleged that she felt threatened by four Sikh men wearing turbans boarding a plane. The men were asked to leave the aircraft because "she was scared".

Where is Jess Hilarious' house?

The actor is currently based in Baltimore, Maryland, however, she frequently goes to other cities.

Jess Hilarious has been in the limelight since she became famous for appearing on season 9 of MTV's Wild 'N Out. She has also entertained her fans on social media, gaining a massive following on her Instagram platform.

Source: Legit.ng