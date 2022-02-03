Jess Hilarious’ biography: age, height, real name, net worth
Jess Hilarious is an American comedian, reality TV star, and social media influencer who has been on MTV's Wild 'N Out season 9 and other VH1 BET series like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Jess Hilarious is a well-known stand-up comedian and a sought-after personality. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.
Profile summary
- Real name: Jessica Robin Moore
- Famous as: Jess Hilarious
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 13 February 1992
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
- Current residence: Baltimore, MD, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 105
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Body measurements in inches: 33-26-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 84-66-89
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Kevin
- Mother: Robin
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Daniel Parsons
- Profession: Comedian, social media influencer, reality TV personality
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @jesshilarious_official
- Twitter: @jess_hilarious
- Facebook: Jess Hilarious
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Jess Hilarious' biography
Where is Jess Hilarious from? The TV personality was born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Her parents are Kevin and Robin Moore. She grew up alongside her two siblings.
What is Jess Hilarious' real name?
Her real name is Jessica Robin Moore.
When is Jess Hilarious' birthday?
The American-based comedian was born on 13 February 1992. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
How old is Jess Hilarious?
Jess Hilarious' age is 30 years old as of 2022.
How did Jess Hilarious become famous?
Jessica Moore started her comedy career by posting short comedy skits on her Instagram account. Within a short period, she had gained significant popularity. She currently has 5.2m followers on the platform.
She became the first celebrity to win the BET Social Award for Clapback. She has also appeared in several TV shows and films like:
- 2021: Hip Hop Family Christmas as T the Rapper
- 2020: 2 Minutes of Fame as Zena
- 2019: The Varnell Hill Show
- 2019: I Got the Hook Up 2 as Officer Keisha Smith
- 2018-2019: Rel as Brittany / Harriet Tubman
- 2017: All Def Comedy
She has made guest appearances and co-hosted several shows. They include:
- 2021: Nick Cannon
- 2021: Twenties After-Show with B. Scott
- 2021: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- 2020: Def Comedy Jam Healing Through Laughter
- 2019: Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
- 2018-2019: The Real
- 2019: Dish Nation
- 2018: Open Late with Peter Rosenberg
- 2018: Hip Hop Squares
- 2018: Black Card Revoked
- 2017-2018: Wild 'N Out
- 2017: Face Value
Is Jess Hilarious married?
Jess Hilarious is not married. She is currently dating Daniel Parsons. They have been dating since 2021, but they have been acquainted for four years. Before dating Daniel, she was in a relationship with Kountry Wayne.
Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne made their relationship romantic in January 2019 but grew apart some time later. She was also in a relationship with a man named Chris.
Who is Jess Hilarious' son?
The American comedian has a son named Ashton Amar James.
What is Jess Hilarious' height?
She is 5 feet 2 inches tall (156 cm), and she weighs 105 pounds (48 kg).
What is Jess Hilarious' net worth?
According to Idol Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not verifiable.
What happened to Jess Hilarious?
Jess posted a series of now-deleted videos in which she alleged that she felt threatened by four Sikh men wearing turbans boarding a plane. The men were asked to leave the aircraft because "she was scared".
Where is Jess Hilarious' house?
The actor is currently based in Baltimore, Maryland, however, she frequently goes to other cities.
Jess Hilarious has been in the limelight since she became famous for appearing on season 9 of MTV's Wild 'N Out. She has also entertained her fans on social media, gaining a massive following on her Instagram platform.
READ ALSO: Jay Versace's biography: age, height, real name, birthday
Legit.ng recently published an article about Jay Versace's biography. Jay Versace is a renowned American actor, comedian, producer, and social media personality. He came to the limelight because of the comedic videos and reactions videos he posted on Vine.
His Vine had garnered over 3 million followers before it was indefinitely closed. In addition, he has a massive following across various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where he boasts a vast following.
Source: Legit.ng