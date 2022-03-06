Lily Atkinson (Sastry)’s biography: who is Rowan Atkinson’s daughter?

Lily Atkinson, also known as Lily Sastry, is a British-based actress, singer and burlesque dancer. She is best known for being the daughter of Rowan Atkinson, a renowned British comedian and actor. Her passion for acting started when she was young. Lily made her debut in acting by featuring in the Tooth, a television movie, in 2004. Since then, she has found growth in her entertaining career.

Lily Atkinson, actor Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry attend the "Johnny English Reborn" UK premiere at Empire Leicester Square on October 2, 2011 in London, England. Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Lily Atkinson is a well-known actress; she has been featured in numerous TV movies, such as Mr. Bean's Holiday in 2007 directed by her father. Who is Rowan Atkinson’s daughter? Read her biography to learn more details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name : Lily Grace Atkinson

: Lily Grace Atkinson Also known as: Lili Sastry

Lili Sastry Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 11 July 1995

: 11 July 1995 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Current residence : London, England, UK

: London, England, UK Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’9’’

: 5’9’’ Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 137

: 137 Weight in kilograms : 61

: 61 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-35

: 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-89

: 86-66-89 Shoe size : 7.5 (US)

: 7.5 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Mother : Sunetra Sastry

: Sunetra Sastry Father : Rowan Atkinson

: Rowan Atkinson Siblings : 2

: 2 Brother: Benjamin Atkinson

Benjamin Atkinson Half-sister: Isla Atkinson

Isla Atkinson Profession : Actress, singer, burlesque dancer

: Actress, singer, burlesque dancer Net worth: $900,000

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lily Atkinson’s biography

She was born in London, England, United Kingdom. She is British by nationality.

Who is Lily Sastry's mother?

The name of Lily Atkinson's mother is Sunetra Sastry. She is a makeup artist. Her father's name is Rowan Atkinson, he is a well-known comedian and actor.

She has a brother named Benjamin and a half-sister Isla from her father's second marriage.

Why did Lily Atkinson change her name?

Lili in a sheer dress looking down into the camera. Photo: @lilisastry

Source: Instagram

The actress changed her name from Lily Atkinson to Lily (or Lili) Sastry. This happened soon after her parents got divorced in 2014. Her father also revealed that he was having his third child with another woman who was much younger than him. However, Lili herself has not disclosed the reason behind the name change.

When is Lily Atkinson's birthday?

She was born on 11 July 1995. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

How old is Lily Sastry?

Lily Sastry's age is 26 years as of 2022.

What is Lily Atkinson's ethnicity?

The British actress has a mixed ethnic background, with white British and Indian roots.

What does Lily Sastry do for a living?

She is an actress, musician and burlesque dancer.

Lili studied at Cabaret and performed her first cabaret show at The Pheasantry, a popular dinner club in London. In 2016, she appeared in Lily, a one-woman West End cabaret show with a live band for two nights that went on to become a success.

Lili is currently working on music. She recently released a singe titled Enough. She is also one half of the electronic duo called ilivati.

As an actress, she has been featured in several feature-length and short films. Below is the list of Lily Sastry's movies.

Tooth (2004) as a recruit

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007) as Lily at the Stereo

Johnny English Reborn (2011) as Girl with Crash Helmet

The Fifty Cent Smile (2014) as Amy

What is Lily Sastry's net worth?

A shot of Lili with an orange filter. Photo: @lilisastry

Source: Instagram

There is no reliable information regarding the actress’ net worth. According to Idol Networth, her net worth is alleged to be $900,000.

Who is Lily Sastry's husband?

Rowan Atkinson's daughter has not discussed her dating history publicly. Thus, it is not known whether she is married. The singer prefers to keep her love life private.

How tall is Lily Sastry?

Lily Sastry's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 cm, and she weighs 137 pounds or 61 kg. Her measurements are 34-26-35 in or 86-66-89 cm.

Lily Sastry is an actress, burlesque dancer and musician from the UK. She is best known for being the daughter of Rowan Atkinson, a renowned British comedian and actor. She made her debut in acting in 2004 in the Tooth, a television movie. Since then, she moved on to music.

READ ALSO: Eva Cudmore’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth

Legit.ng recently posted an article on Eva Cudmore’s biography. She is a Canadian TikTok star who gained immense popularity because of her lip-syncs, cover songs, and dance videos she often shares on the platform.

Eva Cudmore is a rising social media personality. She has an Instagram account where she majorly shares beauty and fashion-related content. In addition, she also uses the platform to endorse various products like Casetify Novashine Teeth Whitening.

Source: Legit.ng