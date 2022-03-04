Sophia Rose Wilson’s biography: age, height, parents, nationality

Sophia Rose Wilson is an American actress who came into the limelight following her appearance in the teen drama series, Euphoria as BB.

The actress in a black top. Photo: @sophiarosewilson

Source: Instagram

To date, Sophia Rose Wilson has only appeared in one TV show. She also got into hot water because of opinions she expressed in the past. Get to know more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Sophia Rose Wilson

Sophia Rose Wilson Nickname: Vape Girl

Vape Girl Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 16 March 2001

16 March 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, United States

: Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence: Columbus, OH, US

Columbus, OH, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms : 68

: 68 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $50,000

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sophia Rose Wilson's biography

The actress and her twin sister. Photo: @sophiarosewilson

Source: Instagram

The American-born Actress was born in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America. There are no available details about Sophia Rose Wilson's parents. She has a twin sister named Heather Marie. She is currently based in Ohio.

How old is Sophia Rose Wilson?

Sophia Rose Wilson's age is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 March 2001, and her birth sign is Pisces.

What is Sophia Rose Wilson's nationality?

The young actress is an American national.

Career

Euphoria actress Sophia Rose started her acting career when she was at the age of 18. She auditioned in Los Angeles and assigned the role of Barbara Brooks aka BB in the teen drama series Euphoria. She was featured in five episodes in its first season in 2019 and in four episodes in the show's second season in 2022.

The show revolves around a group of high school students balancing love and friendship in a world characterized by sex, drugs, and social media.

Aside from that, she used to be quite active on Instagram. She often shares photos of herself, short videos and daily lifestyle on her page. She posted her first Instagram photo in April 2018, and since then, she has amassed a following of over 54.6k. Since November 2021, Wilson has not updated her profile.

What is Sophia Rose Wilson's net worth?

Sophia in a white top. Photo: @sophiarosewilson

Source: Instagram

No verified sources state how much the American-born actress is worth. However, according to Articlebio, her net worth is estimated to be $50,000.

Is Sophia Rose Wilson racist?

Sophia, alongside her fellow actress Ziayla Pizarro, has been condemned for sharing racist content on social media. In some of her old social media posts from 2016, she used the n-word as well as the R-word, which are widely considered racist and offensive.

How tall is Sophia Rose Wilson?

Sophia Rose Wilson's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres. Her weight is approximately 149 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Sophia Rose Wilson is a young American actress who is still establishing herself in the profession. She acquired popularity due to her memorable role in the television series titled Euphoria.

READ ALSO: Erana James' biography: age, height, parents, relationship

Legit.ng recently published an article about Erana James' biography. Erana James is a New Zealand actress best known for her role as Toni Shalifoe in the American drama streaming TV series The Wilds. She is also known for her roles in movies including Golden Boy, The Changeover, and My Life Is Murder.

James' acting career began while she was a teenager in 2015 and made her acting debut in the 2015 television series Sons of Liars, where she played Bria in numerous episodes. Her acting abilities have allowed her to work in the film and television industries of New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

Source: Legit.ng