Nico Hiraga’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, parents, movies

Nico Hiraga is a young American actor and skater with big dreams. He is best known for his roles in Booksmart as Tanner, Moxie as Seth, and Skate Kitchen as Patrick. Following his debut as an actor, he landed many major roles that brought him success and recognition.

Actor and skater Nico Hiraga. Photo: @nicotheduffer

Source: Instagram

Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicholas Hiraga

Nicholas Hiraga Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19 December 1997

19 December 1997 Age: 23 years (as of August 2021)

23 years (as of August 2021) Nico Hiraga’s zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Current residence: USA

USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’8”

5’8” Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Body measurements in inches: 44-28-35

44-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 112-71-89

112-71-89 Shoe size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Jun

Jun Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Not married

Not married Profession: Actor, professional skater

Actor, professional skater Marital status: Not married

Not married Instagram: @nicotheduffer

Nico Hiraga's biography

The actor was born in San Francisco, California, the USA. He holds American nationality.

How old is Nico Hiraga?

Nico Hiraga’s birthday is on 19 December. He was born in 1997. As of 2021, Nico Hiraga’s age is 23 years.

Nico Hiraga’s parents

Nico Hiraga’s parents. Photo: @nicotheduffer

Source: Instagram

The actor was born into the family of Jun Hiraga and his wife. Nico Hiraga’s dad is Japanese, and his mother is American. Unfortunately, there is no information revealing Nico’s mother’s name.

Is Nico Hiraga an only child?

No, he is not. He has a younger brother, but there is no information providing more details about him.

How did Nico Hiraga get famous?

Nicholas became famous on social media thanks to his love for skateboarding. His passion for skating began when his cousins gave him a skateboard as a gift when he was nine years old. He has spent countless hours practising in the skate park since then.

He was doing it almost professionally by the time he was 14 years old. Furthermore, this hobby began to bring the boy his first sponsorship money. In an interview with i-D, he said the following:

From that moment on, I just kind of levelled up, you know? I tried to get better everyday. Get out of school, go skate. I wanted to be home schooled so I could skate more.

Nonetheless, his parents were opposed to such a decision, and he continued to train after school:

Skating is what I wanted… Coming home every day with new cuts on my elbows, open wounds from falling over. I was just always dirty. I was a straight skate rat. I really liked that lifestyle. Being a little Asian kid, skating all the time with my shirt off, just going around SF, bombing hills with the homies.

Skating helped him make a lot of friends, including Mikey Alfred, the founder of the Illegal Civilization skate crew. Their friendship grew stronger over time. Mikey was also like an older brother to him. Later on, Hiraga began skating for the Illegal Civilization crew.

In addition, he appeared as Jay in Jonah Hill's film Mid90s, alongside his friends Aramis Hudson and Ryder McLaughlin, as part of a skate crew. It was Hiraga's acting debut, and he enjoyed it:

I’m the feel-good dude in the film, always cracking jokes and not taking anything too seriously. That’s my character. I’m like the designated goofy friend.

Given that skating has always been his primary focus, he worked hard to improve his skills. Unfortunately, one of these workouts resulted in the injury. Hiraga then hired a manager and began to pursue a career in acting.

In addition to pursuing a career in the film industry, he is involved in the clothing production. He collaborated with the sportswear brand named Lakai to create the Cherry Blossom capsule collection inspired by Japan's cherry blossom season.

Nico Hiraga’s movies and TV shows

Nico Hiraga and two dogs. Photo: @nicotheduffer

Source: Instagram

He landed a small role in the film Skating Kitchen while taking his first steps into acting. The part of Tanner in the film Booksmart became his breakthrough role. It boosted his popularity and earnings to new heights.

Nico demonstrated his skating abilities while playing the goofy skate jock Tanner, which he honed over many years of practice. Young people received the character so well that the actor quickly rose to prominence as Hollywood’s newest and cutest heartthrob.

As a result of his success, the actor was in high demand, and appeared in many films and television shows. His fans will soon be able to see him in his next two teenage girl-centric films, The Power and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, the release date of which is still unknown.

Nico Hiraga movies

2017 – The Flare (Pro scater)

(Pro scater) 2017 – Summer of 17 (Nico)

(Nico) 2018 – Skate Kitchen (Patrick)

(Patrick) 2018 – Zhu, Tame Impala: My Life (Self)

(Self) 2019 – Booksmart (Tanner)

(Tanner) 2021 – Moxie (Seth)

(Seth) 2021 – North Hollywood (Jay)

(Jay) 2021 – Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between (actor, stunt/postproduction)

TV shows

2018 – Ballers (Self)

(Self) 2021 – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Self)

(Self) 2021 – Late Night with Seth Meyers (Self)

(Self) 2021 – The Power (Ryan/postproduction)

In addition to pursuing a career as an actor, he also tried his hand at writing. As a result, he co-wrote the script for a short video titled Summer of 17 in 2017.

Is Nico Hiraga single?

Yes, he is. There is no trustworthy source of information revealing anything about his personal life. As a result, he is currently considered to be single.

What is Nico Hiraga’s height?

The actor has a height of 5 feet 8 inches, or 173 centimetres. He weighs about 65 kg or 143 pounds.

Nico Hiraga is an unquestionably gifted actor. His charm and boundless energy appear to be his main strengths. They help him pursue a successful acting career and win the hearts of people all over the world.

READ ALSO: Merrell Twins’ biography: age, birthday, height, boyfriends

Legit.ng recently reported about the Merrell Twins. They are famous American social media influencers who have amassed millions of followers across multiple platforms.

The twins are most well-known for their roles in Jane the Virgin, Like a Boss, Faking It, and The Standoff. They are currently quite successful in the film industry. How much do you know about their personal lives? Do the Merrell twins have boyfriends?

Source: Legit