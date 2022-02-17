Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey is a famous Canadian actor, writer and director. He has appeared in several films and TV series such as Game On, Impastor and Godzilla. He has also directed three short films. What else is known about him?
Great actors and actresses are devoted to their craft. They have the ability to connect with a wide range of audiences and can convincingly represent a variety of characters. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey has mastered these skills, and he is now regarded as one of the most talented young actors. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's bio reveals more details about his life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11 September 2000
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Current residence: Vancouver, Montreal, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'11"
- Height in centimetres: 180
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor, writer and producer
- Instagram: @grayson_m_g
Who are Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's parents?
Not much is known about Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's family, including details about his parents and siblings. The actor was born on 11 September 2000 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Who is Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's brother?
The Canadian actor has not also revealed any details about his brother.
How old is Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey?
Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's age is 22 years old as of 2022. He is a Canadian national. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
Acting career
Grayson had a great interesting in acting ever since he was a young boy. His first acting role was in 2010 in a short film Bad Dad where he played the role of Jeff Tully.
In 2011, he earned a role in Saints, Kenya's first-ever medical drama series, which revolves around the intrigues and perils of life as experienced by patients and the medical team at St. Theresa's General Hospital, a fictional Nairobi hospital.
He was cast to play the role of Cody Stewart, and he appeared in a total of six episodes. Since then, he has bagged many acting gigs portraying different characters.
Grayson is also credited for writing Lord of the Guys and Bocce Boys. In addition, he has also directed three short films, namely Discovered (2014), The Dating Journal (2014) and Lord of the Guys (2013).
Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of films and TV series the actor has appeared in.
- 2019-2021: Virgin River as Ricky
- 2019: The Art of Racing in the Rain as Teen Driver
- 2019: Family Pictures as Buck
- 2018: iZombie as Bike Riding Bigot
- 2017: Van Helsing as Davey
- 2017: Wonder as Our Town Player
- 2017: Garage Sale Mysteries as Kev
- 2017: Return of the Pendragon as Richard
- 2015-2016: Game On as Toby Martin
- 2016: Timeless as Teenager
- 2016: Impastor as High School Russell
- 2016: Wayward Pines as Soldier #2
- 2015: Pool as Boy at Pool
- 2015: The Legend of Davy Crockett as Young Davy
- 2014: The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story as Fanboy
- 2014: The Dating Journal as Max
- 2014: Bocce Boys as Taz (as Grayson)
- 2014: My Irish Barmitzvah as Daniel / 1900 Son
- 2014: Godzilla as SF School Bus Kid #5
- 2013: Lord of the Guys as Biff (as Grayson)
- 2013: Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story as Fan Boy #1 (voice)
- 2012: Mother's Day as Boy in the Park
- 2011: Saints as Cody Stewart
- 2010: Bad Dad as Jeff Tully
What is Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's height?
The young Canadian actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres), tall and he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). His eyes and hair colour is brown.
Besides acting, Maxwell loves animals. He has a german shepherd dog called Major General, two cats Midnight Maxine and Coco Puffs, and a fish named Nemo.
Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey is a young actor who is committed to building his career in the entertainment industry. He is currently portraying the character of Ricky in the television series Virgin River.
