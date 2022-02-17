Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey is a famous Canadian actor, writer and director. He has appeared in several films and TV series such as Game On, Impastor and Godzilla. He has also directed three short films. What else is known about him?

Great actors and actresses are devoted to their craft. They have the ability to connect with a wide range of audiences and can convincingly represent a variety of characters. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey has mastered these skills, and he is now regarded as one of the most talented young actors. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's bio reveals more details about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 September 2000

11 September 2000 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Calgary, Alberta, Canada Current residence: Vancouver, Montreal, Canada

Vancouver, Montreal, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actor, writer and producer

Actor, writer and producer Instagram: @grayson_m_g

Who are Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's parents?

Not much is known about Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's family, including details about his parents and siblings. The actor was born on 11 September 2000 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Who is Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's brother?

The Canadian actor has not also revealed any details about his brother.

How old is Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey?

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's age is 22 years old as of 2022. He is a Canadian national. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Acting career

Grayson had a great interesting in acting ever since he was a young boy. His first acting role was in 2010 in a short film Bad Dad where he played the role of Jeff Tully.

He was cast to play the role of Cody Stewart, and he appeared in a total of six episodes.

He was cast to play the role of Cody Stewart, and he appeared in a total of six episodes. Since then, he has bagged many acting gigs portraying different characters.

Grayson is also credited for writing Lord of the Guys and Bocce Boys. In addition, he has also directed three short films, namely Discovered (2014), The Dating Journal (2014) and Lord of the Guys (2013).

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and TV series the actor has appeared in.

2019-2021: Virgin River as Ricky

as Ricky 2019: The Art of Racing in the Rain as Teen Driver

as Teen Driver 2019: Family Pictures as Buck

as Buck 2018: iZombie as Bike Riding Bigot

as Bike Riding Bigot 2017: Van Helsing as Davey

as Davey 2017: Wonder as Our Town Player

as Our Town Player 2017: Garage Sale Mysteries as Kev

as Kev 2017: Return of the Pendragon as Richard

as Richard 2015-2016: Game On as Toby Martin

as Toby Martin 2016: Timeless as Teenager

as Teenager 2016: Impastor as High School Russell

as High School Russell 2016: Wayward Pines as Soldier #2

as Soldier #2 2015: Pool as Boy at Pool

as Boy at Pool 2015: The Legend of Davy Crockett as Young Davy

as Young Davy 2014: The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story as Fanboy

as Fanboy 2014: The Dating Journal as Max

as Max 2014: Bocce Boys as Taz (as Grayson)

as Taz (as Grayson) 2014: My Irish Barmitzvah as Daniel / 1900 Son

as Daniel / 1900 Son 2014: Godzilla as SF School Bus Kid #5

as SF School Bus Kid #5 2013: Lord of the Guys as Biff (as Grayson)

as Biff (as Grayson) 2013: Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story as Fan Boy #1 (voice)

as Fan Boy #1 (voice) 2012: Mother's Day as Boy in the Park

as Boy in the Park 2011: Saints as Cody Stewart

as Cody Stewart 2010: Bad Dad as Jeff Tully

What is Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey's height?

The young Canadian actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres), tall and he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). His eyes and hair colour is brown.

Besides acting, Maxwell loves animals. He has a german shepherd dog called Major General, two cats Midnight Maxine and Coco Puffs, and a fish named Nemo.

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey is a young actor who is committed to building his career in the entertainment industry. He is currently portraying the character of Ricky in the television series Virgin River.

