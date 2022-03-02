Brice Rivera’s biography: age, birthday, siblings, net worth

Brice Rivera is a famous American social media personality. He is popularly known for being a brother to the famous YouTuber, Brent Rivera. He also has a TikTok account with a sizable following, however, little is known about him beyond social media.

The social media influencer enjoying a cool time. Photo: @bricerivera

Brice Rivera enjoys spending his time swimming, hiking and wakeskating. His siblings command massive followings on various social media platforms. Learn more details about him in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Brice Rivera

Brice Rivera Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 March 1994

14 March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, United States

Huntington Beach, California, United States Current residence: Huntington Beach, California, United States

Huntington Beach, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Father: John Rivera

John Rivera Mother: Laura Marie Paternoster

Laura Marie Paternoster Siblings: 3

3 Occupation: Instagram star, social media influencer

Instagram star, social media influencer TikTok: @bricerivera

Brice Rivera's biography

The Instagram star having a good time in the field. Photo: @bricerivera

The Instagram star was born in 1994 and raised in Huntington Beach, California, United States of America. He grew up alongside two brothers and one sister. He is an American national. Brice graduated from a local high school in California.

Who are Brice Rivera's parents?

He is the son of a firefighter, John and Laura Marie Paterhoster, a tutor by profession. Brice is close with his family and loves spending time with them. He usually shares family photos on his TikTok account.

How many siblings does Brice Rivera have?

The social media celebrity has three siblings. Who is the oldest sibling in the Rivera family? Brice is the oldest in the family, followed by his brothers Blake and Brent. Lexi, their sister, is the last born. Brent and Lexi are social media celebrities with many followers on social media.

Are Brice Rivera and Blake Rivera twins?

No. Brice is older than his brother Blake. He was born in 1994, while his brother was born on 7 May 1996.

When is Brice Rivera's birthday?

She celebrates his birthday on 14 March every year.

How old is Brice Rivera?

Brice Rivera's age is 28 years as of 2022. His astrological sign is Pisces.

What is Brice Rivera's job?

The social media celebrity was motivated by his brother, Brent, to join the social media industry as a Viner. He uploaded short skits on the platform, which helped him gain over 160 thousand followers. Unfortunately, the app was discontinued.

He later created an Instagram account where he posts his pictures. He has garnered a considerable following of over 256 thousand followers. He occasionally features in Brent's and Lexi's TikTok and YouTube channels.

In addition, he has a YouTube channel created in May 2014 with over 38 thousand subscribers. He also has a verified TikTok account with over 424 thousand followers.

What is Brice Rivera's net worth?

A photo of Brice Rivera. Photo: @bricerivera

According to Biography Mask, his net worth is $ 1 million. The information is, however, not from a verified source.

Is Brice Rivera married?

No, the Instagram star is yet to marry. Who is Brice Rivera dating? When it comes to his dating life, he is a private individual. He has also not publicized his current or former relationships.

How tall is Brice Rivera?

He is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and he weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kg).

Brice Rivera is an American social media personality with a notable following on his social media handles. With his unique entertainment content, he has won people's hearts worldwide.

