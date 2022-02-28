Cora Gauthier’s biography: What is known about Karim Benzema’s wife?

Cora Gauthier is a fashion model and Internet personality from France. She rose to prominence as the wife of Karim Benzema, a famous French footballer for Real Madrid CF and France national football team.

French fashion model Kora Gauthier posing in a cute black outfit. Photo: @its_me_co

Source: Instagram

Cora has amassed a vast following on Instagram. She uses the platform to share her photos. Find out details of her career and personal life in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name: Cora Gauthier

Cora Gauthier Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11 April 1989

11 April 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Martinique, France

Martinique, France Current residence: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 6’’

5’ 6’’ Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-36

36-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-91

91-71-91 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Lisa Gauthier

Lisa Gauthier Father: Chris Gauthier

Chris Gauthier Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema Children: 1

1 School: British School of Paris

British School of Paris University: University of Paris

University of Paris Profession: Model, social media personality

Model, social media personality Instagram: @its_me_co

Cora Gauthier’s biography

Cora was born on 11 April 1989. Cora Gauthier’s origin was from Martinique, France. She is the daughter of Chris (father) and Lisa (mother). Her mother is a housewife, and her father is a businessman.

The fashion model has a sister, Sary. She and her sister spent their childhood in Martinique. She is of French nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed. She is a Muslim.

French social media personality posing in a gorgeous dress. Photo: @its_me_co

Source: Instagram

Concerning her education, she attended the British School of Paris. Afterwards, she enrolled at the University of Paris, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

What is Cora Gauthier’s age?

She is 32 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday is celebrated on the 11th of April each year. Her Zodiac sign is Aries.

How did Cora Gauthier become famous?

She rose to prominence after becoming the wife of the French footballer Karim Benzema. Who does Karim Benzema play for? He plays as a striker for the France national team and Real Madrid FC.

The French player started his profession in 2005, playing for his hometown club, Olympique Lyonnais. Since then, he has enjoyed tremendous success as a footballer. In 2008, he earned the title National Union of Professional footballers Players of the year.

Karim’s wife is a model. The influencer has promoted several beauty brands like Zara Dior and Simon Miller.

She is also a social media personality. Cora has a vast following on Instagram. She has attracted over 94 thousand followers. In addition, she usually shares photos of herself and her son on her socials.

Who is Benzema’s wife?

French model Gauthier posing for a selfie. Photo: @its_me_co

Source: Instagram

Karim Benzema’s wife is called Cora Gauthier. How did Karim Benzema meet his wife? He met his wife in 2015 in Dubai in December. After their meeting, they started courting and finally became husband and wife.

Karim Benzema and Cora Gauthier’s marriage

The duo exchanged their vows after dating for one year. When did Benzema get married? He married his wife in December 2016 at a colourful wedding attended by close family members and allies.

Karim Benzema and Cora Gauthier have a son named Ibrahim Benzema. Ibrahim was born on 5 May 2017, making him 4 years old. The fashion model also named Melia. She is from her husband's previous marriage. Her stepdaughter is 8 years old as of 2022.

Body measurements and statistics

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 cm), and her body weight is 128 lbs (58 kg).

Cora Gauthier is a professional model and social media personality from France. She is also renowned as the wife of Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema. She has is a mother of one, a son named Ibrahim.

