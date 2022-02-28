Cora Gauthier’s biography: What is known about Karim Benzema’s wife?
Cora Gauthier is a fashion model and Internet personality from France. She rose to prominence as the wife of Karim Benzema, a famous French footballer for Real Madrid CF and France national football team.
Cora has amassed a vast following on Instagram. She uses the platform to share her photos. Find out details of her career and personal life in her biography.
Profile summary
- Full name: Cora Gauthier
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 11 April 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Martinique, France
- Current residence: Madrid, Spain
- Nationality: French
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Muslim
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 6’’
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Body measurements in inches: 36-28-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-91
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Dress size: 5 (US)
- Hair colour: Brunette
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Lisa Gauthier
- Father: Chris Gauthier
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Karim Benzema
- Children: 1
- School: British School of Paris
- University: University of Paris
- Profession: Model, social media personality
- Instagram: @its_me_co
Cora Gauthier’s biography
Cora was born on 11 April 1989. Cora Gauthier’s origin was from Martinique, France. She is the daughter of Chris (father) and Lisa (mother). Her mother is a housewife, and her father is a businessman.
The fashion model has a sister, Sary. She and her sister spent their childhood in Martinique. She is of French nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed. She is a Muslim.
Concerning her education, she attended the British School of Paris. Afterwards, she enrolled at the University of Paris, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.
What is Cora Gauthier’s age?
She is 32 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday is celebrated on the 11th of April each year. Her Zodiac sign is Aries.
How did Cora Gauthier become famous?
She rose to prominence after becoming the wife of the French footballer Karim Benzema. Who does Karim Benzema play for? He plays as a striker for the France national team and Real Madrid FC.
The French player started his profession in 2005, playing for his hometown club, Olympique Lyonnais. Since then, he has enjoyed tremendous success as a footballer. In 2008, he earned the title National Union of Professional footballers Players of the year.
Karim’s wife is a model. The influencer has promoted several beauty brands like Zara Dior and Simon Miller.
She is also a social media personality. Cora has a vast following on Instagram. She has attracted over 94 thousand followers. In addition, she usually shares photos of herself and her son on her socials.
Who is Benzema’s wife?
Karim Benzema’s wife is called Cora Gauthier. How did Karim Benzema meet his wife? He met his wife in 2015 in Dubai in December. After their meeting, they started courting and finally became husband and wife.
Karim Benzema and Cora Gauthier’s marriage
The duo exchanged their vows after dating for one year. When did Benzema get married? He married his wife in December 2016 at a colourful wedding attended by close family members and allies.
Karim Benzema and Cora Gauthier have a son named Ibrahim Benzema. Ibrahim was born on 5 May 2017, making him 4 years old. The fashion model also has a stepdaughter named Melia. She is from her husband's previous marriage. Her stepdaughter is 8 years old as of 2022.
Body measurements and statistics
She is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 cm), and her body weight is 128 lbs (58 kg).
Cora Gauthier is a professional model and social media personality from France. She is also renowned as the wife of Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema. She has is a mother of one, a son named Ibrahim.
