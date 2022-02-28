Ester Dobrik’s biography: what is known about David Dobrik’s sister?

Who is Ester Dobrik? She is an American social media sensation renowned for being the younger sister of the famous YouTuber David Dobrik. Additionally, she is known for her Instagram account.

The Instagram star posing for a photo in a cute red trench coat. Photo: @esterrdobrik

Source: Instagram

Ester Dobrik is currently a high school student. However, she has already established herself as a content creator, following in her older brother's footsteps. Her brother is among the best online content creators with a vast online audience. Learn more about her in the bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Ester Dobrik

Ester Dobrik Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4 March 2004

4 March 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 108

108 Weight in kilograms: 49

49 Body measurements in inches: 30-24-34

30-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 76-61-89

76-61-89 Shoe size: 5 US

5 US Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Pavo

Pavo Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Instagram star

Instagram star Net worth: $200,00

Ester Dobrik's biography

Is Ester Dobrik adopted? No, she is not adopted. The Instagram star was born in Chicago, Illinois, the United States of America, to Pavo Dobrik, a professional photographer. She was raised alongside her three siblings, David, Sara, and Toby.

What is Ester Dobrik's nationality?

The social media sensation posing for a photo with her sister, Sara. Photo: @esterrdobrik

Source: Instagram

The social media sensation is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Ester Dobrik's birthday?

The rising Instagram star annually celebrates her birthday on 4 March. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Ester Dobrik?

David Dobrik's sister was born on 4 March 2004. Therefore, as of 2022, Ester Dobrik's age is 18 years old.

What is Ester famous for?

She is renowned for being the sister of David Dobrik, a famous YouTube personality and Vine star. David boasts over 18.3 million subscribers on his self-titled channel and over 9 million subscribers on his secondary channel. Ester caught the public's attention when David featured her and his other siblings in his YouTube videos.

David Dobrik's sister previously had her own YouTube channel, SimplyEster and a musical account where she often uploaded lip-syncs, dance, and workout videos. Today, she is a famous personality on Instagram and has over 210k followers as of March 2022.

The Instagram star often uploads photos endorsing different brands such as Demonia.shoes, Princesspollybotique, and Shop_kolly.

The Instagram star posing for a photo holding her chin. Photo: @esterrdobrik

Source: Instagram

Does Ester Dobrik have a boyfriend?

The social media star has been overly discrete about whether or not she is in a relationship. As a result, many assume she is single. Besides, she is still a teenager.

Body measurements

Ester Dobrik's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres, she weighs 108 pounds or 49 kilograms, and her body measurements are 30-24-35 inches or 76-61-89 centimetres. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

How much is Ester Dobrik's net worth?

No verified sources state how much she is worth, however, according to Popular Networth, she has an estimated net worth of $200,000. She primarily earns her income from her Instagram and TikTok endeavours.

Although Ester Dobrik rose to stardom following her brother's YouTube videos, she has managed to become a sought-after personality through her official Instagram and TikTok accounts. She often engages her audience with eye-capturing photos advertising different outfits.

