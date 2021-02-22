Jenny Boyd's bio: age, height, net worth, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

Jenny Boyd is an American-British actress and model. She rose to fame after being cast to play Lizzie Saltzman in The CW fantasy horror television show, Legacies. The show is a spinoff of the hugely popular series The Originals. Before her rise to fame, she worked with Elite Model Management in New York.

Actress Jenny Boyd attends the SCAD 8th annual aTVFest Day 3 press junket at Four Season Hotel Atlanta on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Besides her remarkable role and performance on Legacies, Jenny has also had a few other acting roles during her career. Here is a brief peek into her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Helen Mary Boyd

Helen Mary Boyd Nickname: Jenarooski

Jenarooski Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: February 27, 1991

February 27, 1991 Jenny Boyd's age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Guildford, Surrey, England, UK

Guildford, Surrey, England, UK Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American-British

: American-British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 131

131 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

34-24-35 inches Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Sister : Alexandra Boyd

: Alexandra Boyd Marital status: Single

Single Profession : Actress and model

: Actress and model Net worth: $320,000

$320,000 Instagram: @jenarooski

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jenny Boyd's bio

Jenny Boyd from Legacies series attends panel at New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center. Photo: Lev Radin

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jenny Boyd? The actress is 31 years old (as of 2022). She was born on February 27, 1991, in Guildford, Surrey, England. Her family then moved to Oregon, where she grew up alongside her sister Alexandra Boyd. Jenny currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

The actress studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Acting.

Career

Jenny's first acting role came in the 2015 television film Viking Quest in which she was cast to play Tasya. The film tells the story of a young boy who is taken away from his home by Vikings. Later, he learns that he is the only one who can stop a dragon attack against the Vikings. This was followed by roles in several other films and TV series. Here is a look.

Legacies (2018-present)

The Legacies television show is a spinoff of The Originals. It follows Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of a vampire and werewolf, as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and attempts to use and control her supernatural powers. Jenny Boyd's Legacies role is that of Lizzie Saltzman, one of the twin daughters of Josette Laughlin and Alaric Saltzman.

Sunday Tide (2018)

Jenny stars as Christabel on Sunday Tide. The short film follows six sisters trying to cope with their mother's death. The sisters vow to remain silent, and as they become more reclusive, someone comes into their lives and changes their world.

Hex (2018)

Hex is an American Canadian supernatural horror movie directed by Rudolf Buitendach and based on a screenplay by Christian Piers Betley. The film follows Amber (Jenny) and Ben as they meet up and fall in love in Cambodia. While the two have amazing physical chemistry, they soon end up in unprecedented chaos when a malicious force attacks them.

Clean Sheets (2016)

Jenny stars as Sonia in this film about a young immigrant who works as a cleaner in London's affluent suburbs. The girl soon becomes frustrated when she learns that her dream of a country full of opportunities is all a lie. She then decides to take matters into her own hands and live her dream, even for a short while.

Where is Jenny Boyd today?

The actress is busy on the fourth season of Legacies. The season premiered on October 14 2021, with the season finale expected to air on May 26 2022.

Who is Jenny Boyd's boyfriend?

Jenny Boyd attends The CW Network's Fall Launch Event - Arrivals at Warner Bros. Studios on October 14, 2018 in Burbank, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

The actress is currently single. Still, she keeps her personal life under wraps, with very little making it to the public domain.

How tall is Jenny Boyd?

The actress is 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 centimetres) and weighs 131 pounds (59 kilograms). She has blue eyes and light blue hair. Her body measures 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Net worth

According to Uzomedia TV, the actress' current net worth is $320,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Jenny Boyd rose to fame following her role in Legacies. Besides the role, the actress has also been in a few other films and television shows and is undoubtedly among the top actresses to watch.

READ ALSO: Leslie Easterbrook biography: Age, net worth, where is she now?

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Leslie Easterbrook, an American actress, film producer, and musician. She is best known for her role as Sgt. Debbie Callahan in the Police Academy film franchise.

Easterbrook has had a fantastic career as a performer with prolific performance in music, theatre, movies and television shows. She even performed the US National Anthem at the Super Bowl XVII. What happened to her since Police Academy?

Source: Legit.ng