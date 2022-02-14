Olivia Amato’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner, peloton
Olivia Amato is a famous American Peleton instructor and social media influencer who teaches tread, bike and strength classes. The former Wall Street employee-turned fitness instructor has gained immense popularity for her excellent plans and accumulated thousands of social media followers.
Olivia Amato recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Daniel Waldron. Here are interesting facts that you might find worthwhile knowing about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Olivia Amato
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8 August 1991
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: New York, U.S.A
- Current residence: New York, U.S.A
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-36
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Vitaly Amato
- Relationship status: Engaged
- Partner: Daniel Waldron
- School: Manhasset High School
- University: Fordham University
- Profession: Fitness Instructor, model
- Net worth: $500,00
- Instagram: @oamato
- Twitter: @OliviaAmatoNYC
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Olivia Amato's bio
Olivia Amato's age is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born in New York, the United States of America, on 8th August 1991. Olivia holds an American nationality, and her birth sign is Leo.
What is Olivia Amato's ethnic background? She is of mixed ethnic background; she has American-Italian roots.
Where did Olivia Amato go to college?
The coach graduated from Manhasset High School and then joined Fordham University and majored in business and finance because she was good with numbers.
Career progress
After graduating with a degree in Business and Finance from Fordham University, Olivia started her career at Wall Street in the Sales and Trading department. However, after a while, she found out that her passion was not in the office set up and shifted to fitness.
Where did Olivia Amato teach before Peloton?
She was an instructor in the most prominent fitness studio downtown NYC and taught for one and a half years.
How did Olivia Amato join Peloton?
Peloton's instructor Rebecca Kennedy invited her for auditions, and she passed. Within a year, she taught strength, running, and cycling classes and racked up plenty of fans and admirers along the way. Since joining the Peloton family, she has partnered with other brands like Athletic Greens and Nuun.
Olivia is a sponsored athlete; she is a brand ambassador of Puma shoe. She is also Peloton's bike instructor and a certified NASM personal trainer. She also loves fashion and is a model for other brands.
The model is also active on her social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, where she regularly connects with her audience.
Net worth
She has made a significant fortune from her career. Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be $500,000 as of 2021. However, this information is not official.
Who is Olivia Amato's boyfriend?
Her long time boyfriend is Daniel Waldron, an Irish man originally from Galway, Ireland.
Did Olivia Amato get engaged?
Yes, the fitness instructor is engaged, she subtly announced the engagement through an Instagram post with the following caption,
Sharing a little bit of my happiness with you.
Is Olivia Amato married?
No; she is yet to walk down the aisle, but she is currently engaged.
What is Olivia Amato height?
She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall, and her body measurement is 34-26-36 inches for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair.
Olivia Amato is a passionate fitness instructor and Instagram influencer who teaches cycling and strength classes at Peloton. She recently got engaged to a long time boyfriend is Daniel Waldron.
READ ALSO: Marta Fitzgerald's biography: who is late Rush Limbaugh's ex-spouse?
Legit. ng recently published an article on the biography of Marta Fitzgerald. She is a former aerobic instructor well known as the ex-wife of late television host and political analyst Rush Limbaugh. Read the article for more about her.
Source: Legit.ng