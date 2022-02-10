Jackson Felt’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Jackson Felt is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media personality. He is best known for posting lip-sync videos and vlogs. In addition to posting lip-sync videos, Jackson also collaborates with other TikTok stars such as Cynthia Parker, Josh Richards, and Sam Hurley.

ackson Felt standing behind a white car. Photo: @jacksonfelt

Source: Getty Images

Jackson Felt has a YouTube channel that he started on 7th November 2015. Usually, he shares vlogs on his everyday routines, pranks and comedy skits on the channel. However, he rarely posts content on the channel.

Profile summary

Full name : Jackson Felt

: Jackson Felt Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 16 February 2003

: 16 February 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Current residence : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'2"

: 6'2" Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Shoe size: 12.5 (US)

12.5 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Grey

: Grey Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : TikToker, YouTuber, social media influencer

: TikToker, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $1 Million – $5 Million

: $1 Million – $5 Million TikTok : @jacksonfelt

: @jacksonfelt YouTube: JacksonFelt

Jackson Felt’s bio

Jackson was born and raised in Florida in the United States. He was raised in a family of 3. He has two brothers named Austin and Greyson. His elder brother Austin Felt is a TikToker, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber and has over 6.1 million followers on TikTok.

Austin and Jackson Felt are pretty close and have collaborated on a few projects on TikTok. In addition, he occasionally films his content at Austin's house.

The TikTok sensation playing the guitar. Photo: @jacksonfelt

Source: Instagram

He is an American national and has a white ethnic background. He is a Christian.

How old is Jackson Felt?

As of 2022, Jackson Felt's age is 19 years. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Justin Felt's birthday is celebrated on the 16th of February.

Why is Jackson Felt famous?

He is famous for posting lip-sync videos on TikTok, his everyday routines, pranks and comedy skits on his TikTok page.

The star has also ventured into YouTube and occasionally posts vlogs. pranks and his daily routines. Jackson created his YouTube channel on 8 November 2015. However, he is not as active on YouTube.

He is best known for his TikTok content. Felt is active on the platform and shares content weekly. He is famous for posting lip-syncs and shot skits on the platform. Jackson joined TikTok while it was still named Musical.ly in 2017. He has stated that Musical.ly changed his life socially.

How much is Jackson Felt worth?

Felt in a black T-shirt posing for a picture. Photo: @jacksonfelt

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that Jackson has an estimated net worth of $1,197,000. His primary source of income comes from his career as a social media influencer and content creator.

He occasionally promotes products on his page.

Who is Jackson Felt's girlfriend?

He often keeps his love life away from the public eye. However, it is alleged that he is currently single and not seeing anyone. He has previously been linked to fellow TikToker and social media personality Trinity Keller. The two have collaborated on a few projects on TikTok. However, it is not known whether the two dated.

How tall is Jackson Felt?

Jackson Felt's height is 6 ft 2 in (185 cm). He has an approximate weight of 121 lbs (53 kgs).

Jackson Felt is a young American TikToker and social media influencer. He is famous on TikTok and Instagram and is steadily growing his YouTube audience.

